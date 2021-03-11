Hear Idles’ Searing Cover of Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Peace Signs’

Ahead of the release of Sharon Van Etten’s Epic anniversary album, Idles covered “Peace Signs.”

Idles’ rendition stays close to the original — opening with a drum kick and electric guitar — but the British punks put their own blistering spin on it, with Joe Talbot’s vocals tearing through each line: “I woke up I was already me/I was somewhat afraid I was something/Peace signs.”

“Peace Signs” follows Big Red Machine’s cover of “A Crime.” The LP also features Fiona Apple’s rendition of “Love More,” Lucinda Williams’ version of “Save Yourself,” Courtney Barnett and Vagagon’s “Don’t Do It,” and others.

“I am in awe of the artists who wanted to participate in celebrating my anniversary and reissue, from young inspiring musicians to artists who took me under their wing who I met on tour, and to artists I’ve looked up to since I was a teenager,” Van Etten said in a previous statement. “Each one of these artists continues to influence my writing and provide a sense of camaraderie during this new era of sharing music.”