British Outfit Idles Return With Scathing New Song ‘Mercedes Marxist’

British punks Idles unveiled a menacing new song, “Mercedes Marxist,” along with announcing a string of North American concerts this October.

“Mercedes Marxist” marks Idles’ first new song since their 2018 album, Joy as an Act of Resistance, thought frontman Joe Talbot noted on Instagram that the song was actually one of the first tracks they wrote for the LP. The song moves at a mesmerizing, metronomic clip as Talbot bellows over live-wire guitars and pummeling drums.

Talbot remembered the difficult phase of his life he was in when he wrote “Mercedes Marxist,” adding, “I was pissed off at what I was and where I was: I was sofa surfing on the weekends and spending the weeks looking after my mum. My life balance was way off and this song reflects just how useless I felt. It was me at my worst and without any buoyancy it became catharsis. It was the last splurge from Brutalism so we omitted it. I like it now.”

“Mercedes Marxist” will be released as a seven-inch single August 2nd with another new song, “I Dream of Guillotine,” as the b-side.

Idles recently kicked off a North American tour, which will continue tomorrow, May 8th, in Albany, New York. The largely sold out run wraps May 28th in Seattle, Washington, while the band will also play Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits later this year. Idles’ newly confirmed fall trek will launch October 7th at Observatory North Park in San Diego, California and wrap October 17th at Terminal 5 in New York City. Tickets go on sale May 10th at 10 a.m. local time and complete information is available on the band’s website.

Idles Tour Dates

October 7 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

October 8– Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

October 10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

October 14 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club

October 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

October 16 – Boston, MA @ Royale

October 17 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5