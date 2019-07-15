×
Rolling Stone
Idles Battle Demented Video Game Fighters in ‘Never Fight a Man With a Perm’ Video

Track appears on British punk band’s latest LP, Joy as an Act of Resistance

The video game avatar of Idles frontman Joe Talbot squares off against demented fighters in the British punk band’s hilarious video for “Never Fight a Man With a Perm.”

The clip, which conjures a lunatic version of retro games like Street Fighter, opens with a heavily tattooed Talbot facing “Barry Biffa,” a character with a metallic jaw and baseball bats for arms. The duo battle it out on a street facing storefronts of an RFC (“Rotten Fried Chicken”) and Super Booze, and the chain-smoking singer survives into the next round.

Talbot then takes on “Timmy the Thyroid,” who resembles a wealthy school boy with a veiny neck, bloated head and sausage hands. After a close call via electrocution, the frontman rallies to victory — then makes out vigorously with his opponent.

“Never Fight a Man With a Perm” appears on Idles’ second LP, 2018’s Joy as an Act of Resistance. The quintet will continue to promote the album with dates throughout the year, including a Lollapalooza slot on August 2nd and a headlining North American run in October.

Idles will release the physical edition of their new single “Mercedes Marxist” (backed with “I Dream Guillotine”) on August 2nd.

