Watch Idles Debut ‘Crawler’ Tracks Live in London

Idles performed their first of four shows at London’s Brixton Academy, where the band showcased several songs off their new album Crawler for the first time live.

The band’s current U.K. tour was originally meant to take place last May, but was rescheduled to 2022 due to the pandemic. Idles, who wrapped a U.S. tour last fall, are set to perform throughout England and Scotland this month. During the performance in Brixton, the band gave Crawler tracks “Crawl!” and “The End” their live debut.





Idles released Crawler on Nov. 12 via Partisan. The album is a follow-up to 2020’s Ultra Mono. Co-produced by Kenny Beats and Idles guitarist Mark Bowen, Idles recorded the album during the pandemic at Real World Studios in Bath, England.

The group made their late night U.S. TV debut in November on Jimmy Kimmel Live, performing album cut “The Beachland Ballroom.” The soulful track was named for the Cleveland, Ohio venue.

“It’s the most important song on the album, really,” frontman Joe Talbot said of “The Beachland Ballroom.” “There’s so many bands that go through the small rooms and dream of making it into the big rooms. Being able to write a soul tune like this made me go, fuck — we’re at a place where we’re actually allowed to go to these big rooms and be creative and not just go through the motions and really appreciate what we’ve got. The song is an allegory of feeling lost and getting through it. It’s one that I really love singing.”