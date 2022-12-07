See Idina Menzel Belt Show-Stopping Cover of ‘I Melt With You’ From Disney+ Documentary

Idina Menzel and her band rehearse their show-stopping rendition of the Modern English’s “I Melt With You” in Rolling Stone‘s exclusive clip from Which Way to the Stage?, an upcoming Disney+ documentary about the Broadway star.

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? follows Menzel as she prepares for her “dream” concert: A headlining show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Along the way, the documentary focuses on Menzel’s childhood, her breakout roles in Rent and Wicked, and the global success of Frozen.

The documentary, out Dec. 9 on the streaming service, also follows Tony Award-winning Menzel along a 16-date tour where the singer must balance her grueling performance schedule with being a working mom.

"We made this documentary to show firsthand how important it is to pursue your passions and lean on those around you in times of hardship," Menzel said of the film in a statement.

“This documentary was a joy to make, and I hope it resonates with my fans and new audiences alike who find themselves balancing motherhood, work, and marriage while chasing their own dreams and inspires others to keep pushing forward.”

Check out the trailer for Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? below: