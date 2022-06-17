 Listen to Icona Pop Refresh Ultra Naté's 'Free' Into Modern Club Hit - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: The Best Surfboards to Buy Online This Summer
Home Music Music News

Icona Pop Refreshes Ultra Naté’s Club Classic ‘Free’ Into a ‘Very Now’ Banger

“It’s so important to find a way to bridge the gap when working with such a highly identifiable, classic record,” Ultra Naté says

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All
Icona Pop Refreshes Ultra Naté's Club Classic 'Free' Into a 'Very Now' BangerIcona Pop Refreshes Ultra Naté's Club Classic 'Free' Into a 'Very Now' Banger

Yoye Lapogian*

The freedom of love and dance is exactly what Icona Pop and Ultra Naté channel on their “You’re Free” collab, a reimagining of Naté’s “Free” to celebrate the “classic” song’s 25th anniversary. The refreshed version is sure to be a club staple.

Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt used to play the Naté track in clubs even before they formed their duo. “It is the ultimate expression of what we want Icona Pop to represent; freedom to be whoever you want to be, live life to the fullest, and have fun,” the women said about the original track. “At first it was intimidating when we started to play around with the idea of making a new version, but it felt natural and really came together when Ultra Naté said she wanted to collaborate on our version. We are beyond honored.”

Related Stories

FKA Twigs Proves Why It's 'Dangerous to Be a Woman in Love' on 'Killer'
Eminem Compares Himself to Elvis Presley on Reimagined 'Jailhouse Rock' Single 'King and I'

Related Stories

50 Greatest Movie Superheroes
5 Festivals That Ended in Disaster

“We hope that we have done it justice,” Icon Pop added, referring to Ultra Naté as a “legend.”

Ultra Naté, who released her single “Miracle” earlier this year, shared her excitement about working with the Swedish duo on the song’s reimagining and said she “immediately felt good” with Icona Pop’s approach to the classic club banger. “It all feels like a big party with a lot of in-your-face attitude, and I’m here for all of that!“ she said.

“‘You’re Free’ really is the kind of interpretation I had hoped for: to introduce the song to the next generation of clubbers in a way that is not framed as nostalgia, but as very now,” she said. “It’s so important to find a way to bridge the gap when working with such a highly identifiable, classic record. And believe me, many have tried over the years!”

The single comes as Icona Pop and Charli XCX celebrated the 10th anniversary of “I Love It” earlier this month. “It’s always hard to beat that first vision you have for a song, but we wanted to take a fresh look at it together with some of our favorite new producers and bring it closer to the experience of Icona Pop live in 2022,” the group said. 

In This Article: Icona Pop, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.