Icona Pop Announce First Album in 10 Years, ‘Club Romantech’

Icona Pop will release their new album Club Romantech on September 1st. This is the Swedish party-pop duo’s first album in 10 years, following 2013’s This Is…Icona Pop.

“As Icona Pop, we can release a pop tune or a super hard dance song, and that’s who we are. When we started to write this album, we didn’t have any rules. We just had a vision we wanted to share with our fans. We’re inviting them into our world,” members Aino Jawo and Caroline Hjelt offered in a statement. The LP will feature the string of singles the pair have released over the last few years, like “Feels in My Body” and the Galantis collaboration “I Want You.”

Accompanying new song is clubby track “Where Do We Go From Here.” In classic Icona Pop fashion, the track is a catchy dose of Europop as the pair sing in unison over dizzying beats. Trending Trump Melts Down as DOJ Turns Over Evidence It Plans to Use Against Him Fans Built Her an Internet Empire. Now They're Tearing It Down Moms for Liberty Chapter Apologizes for Quoting Hitler in Newsletter Titan Crew Dead From 'Catastrophic Implosion'

Icona Pop emerged around 2012, making a huge splash with single “I Love It” featuring Charli XCX. They released the album Icona Pop on independent Swedish label TEN that year and returned a year later with their major label debut This Is…Icona Pop. During this era, the duo opened on massive tours for One Direction, Marina and the Diamonds, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus.

Club Romantech Track List