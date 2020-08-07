Icona Pop Release Feel-Good Track ‘Feels in My Body’

Swedish duo Icona Pop have released their latest feel-good party track, “Feels in My Body.” The music video — shot by director Gustav Stegfors and cinematographer Crille Forsberg — depicts the duo dancing around an empty lobby, showing off their moves.

“‘Feels In My Body’ is all about hitting your peak, being so full of energy that you want to burst and share it with everyone around you,” Icona Pop’s Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo said in a statement.

Icona Pop have released several collaborations this year, including their isolation rave song “Right Time” with Australian producer Hayden James (accompanied by a quarantine video); “I Love My Friends” for Steve Aoki’s album Neon Future IV; and two songs with Big Freedia, “Louder” and “Pipe That,” the latter of which appeared on Big Freedia’s most recent EP Louder, alongside songs with Kesha, the Soul Rebels and the rapper Lil Aaron.

The duo toured Europe and released a string of singles in 2019, including “We Got That Cool” with Yves V and Afrojack. They also hosted their WorldPride tour in support of LGBTQ rights, culminating in a performance at their home country’s Stockholm Pride with Melanie C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice of the Spice Girls.