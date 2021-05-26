‘Icon: Music Through the Lens’ Docuseries to Explore History of Music Photography

PBS has released a new trailer for its upcoming docuseries, Icon: Music Through the Lens, which will explore the history and importance of music and concert photography. The six-part series will premiere on July 16th and air on Fridays through August 13th.

A new trailer for the series teases the various facets of music photography that the series will explore, starting with the premiere, “On Camera,” which will delve into what makes an image iconic. “Music photography is like the music itself,” historian Ashley Kahn says in the clip. “It’s part of our cultural heritage; it’s part of our shared identity as a people.”

Future episodes of Icon will delve into the nature of concert photography and album artwork, as well as music photography’s relationship with magazines, the world of fine art and the internet. Photographers interviewed for the series include Danny Clinch, Jill Furmanovsky, Bruce Talamon, Terry O’Neill, Mick Rock, Bob Gruen, Rachael Wright, Deborah Feingold, Baron Wolman, Pooneh Ghana, Albert Watson, Lynn Goldsmith, and Rolling Stone‘s own photo editor Sacha Lecca.

Icon will also boast additional insights from the perspective of several musicians, such as Josh Homme, Lars Ulrich, Ziggy Marley, Alice Cooper, Craig David, Stefflon Don, Julian Lennon, and Dizzee Rascal. Icon was directed and produced by Dick Carruthers.