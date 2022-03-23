 Iceland Airwaves Announces 2022 Return With Metronomy, Arlo Parks - Rolling Stone
The annual music festival will take place for the first time since 2019

The annual music festival will take place for the first time since 2019

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

Metronomy and Arlo Parks announced for Iceland Airwaves 2022

Alex Lambert/Lillie Eiger

Alex Lambert/Lillie Eiger

Music festival Iceland Airwaves will return to Reykjavík, Iceland after two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic. The annual festival, last held in 2019, has announced it will take place November 2-5 with an initial line-up that includes Arlo Parks, Metronomy, Crack Cloud, and Amyl & the Sniffers.

Local band Daughters of Reykjavík, favorites to represent Iceland at the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, will also appear. The news comes after Iceland dropped all Covid restrictions, including on international travel to the country.

The festival was replaced by a live streamed event in 2020 and 2021 featuring artists like Of Monsters and Men and Ólafur Arnalds. Tickets for Iceland Airwaves’ 2022 edition are on sale now here.

The announcement comes as festival season is kicking off in the U.S. and around the world, with some concerns as Coachella and Stagecoach recently scrapped all Covid safety precautions.

