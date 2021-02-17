Iceage Preview New Album With ‘Vendetta’

Iceage have announced their new album Seek Shelter, out May 7th via Mexican Summer.

To accompany the release, the band dropped the dark new single “Vendetta.” Directed by Jonas Bang, the video features Croatian-Danish actor Zlatko Burić in various scenes — wearing sunglasses, peeling apples, and smoking cigarettes — while the band performs the searing track.

“Crime is the undercurrent that runs through everything,” frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt said of the track. “If you don’t see it, you’re not looking. In its invincible politics, it is the glue that binds it all together. ‘Vendetta’ is an impartial dance along the illicit lines of infraction.”

“Vendetta” follows the single “The Holding Hand.” Seek Shelter marks the band’s fifth LP, after 2018’s Beyondless. The band recorded the album in Lisbon, huddled in the vintage studio Namouche for 12 days — the longest they’ve ever spent on a record.

“When we started, I think we were just lashing out, completely blindfolded with no idea as to why and how we were doing anything,” Rønnenfelt said. “For Seek Shelter, we had a definite vision of how we wanted the album to be carved out, yet still the end result came as a surprise in terms of where we sonically were able to push our boundaries.”