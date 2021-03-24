Iceage Find Comfort Among Friends and Family in New ‘Shelter Song’ Video

Danish punks Iceage have released a new track, “Shelter Song,” from their next album, Seek Shelter, out May 7th via Mexican Summer.

“Shelter Song” boasts shades of Britpop at its most reverb-soaked and festival-ready, with big guitars and the Lisboa Gospel Collective backing up frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt as he sings, “Come lay here right beside me/They kick when you’re up, they knock you when you’re down/Some shielding from the fighting/They beat you from the left, they hit you from the right.”

The track also arrives with a video, directed by longtime friend and collaborator, Catherine Pattinama Coleman, who offers up an intimate look at the band’s life in Copenhagen as they’re surrounded by family and friends.

“As a childhood friend of theirs, it was important for me to showcase our friendship and the people we share everyday life with,” Coleman said in a statement. “So instead of making a video full of symbolism or a staged performance, I wanted to make a private and personal video close to our hearts. After a crazy year of Covid-19, the world in flames, and structural racism peaking at such an extent, I wanted to create a meaningful piece, especially being a woman of color and fully in my third trimester. In the midst of a pandemic, it’s important to remember that those of us who are privileged enough to have a roof over our heads, food, security — love and care is something of great value. Love is not something one should not take for granted​.”

“Shelter Song” marks the third offering from Seek Shelter, following “Vendetta” and “The Holding Hand.” Iceage recorded the new LP in the vintage studio Namouche in Lisbon, Portugal, working with an outside producer for the first time, Sonic Boom (otherwise known as Pete Kember of Spacemen 3). Seek Shelter follows Iceage’s 2018 album, Beyondless.