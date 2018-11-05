Hear Iceage’s Snarling New Song ‘Balm of Gilead’

Iceage seethe on the raucous new song “Balm of Gilead.” The track comes out in jagged bursts, speeding up and slowing down as singer Elias Bender Rønnenfelt wails over a distorted post-punk riff.

“Balm of Gilead” will appear exclusively on an upcoming split seven-inch vinyl featuring a track from the Black Lips on the flip-side. The two bands are uniting for a North American tour that launches Monday, November 5th in Vancouver, British Columbia and runs through early December.

Iceage’s latest song follows their May-issued fourth LP, Beyondless, which features “Catch It,” “Take It All” and the Sky Ferreira-featured “Pain Killer.” The Danish band promoted the album with vivid clips for “Under the Sun” and “The Day the Music Dies,” the latter shot at a Masonic Temple.

The quartet previously hosted a series of live residencies in Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Japan featuring personally curated visual art.