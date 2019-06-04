Iceage to Perform at the Korean Demilitarized Zone

DMZ Peace Train, a festival held near the Korean Demilitarized Zone at the border of North and South Korea that aims to promote peace, returns for its second iteration this year. On Tuesday, Pitchfork reported that the 2019 lineup will include Danish punk rockers Iceage, art rock composer John Cale and more.

The festival will be held June 5th-9th in Cheorwon, one of the northernmost counties of South Korea. Also featured in the international lineup are Nigerian musician Seun Kuti and his band Egypt 80, British electronic group Fijya & Miyagi and Chinese singer-songwriter Cui Jian. Seoul Community Radio will host a dance stage during the festival.

Iceage recently released a music video for their song “Painkiller,” featuring Sky Ferreira, that appeared on their 2018 LP Beyondless. Rolling Stone‘s Rob Sheffield named Beyondless as one of his favorite albums of 2018, calling it “a mutant blues lurch under all the goth melodrama.” Following several tour dates in China and their performance at DMZ Peace Train, the band will play a show in Japan before touring Europe for the summer.