Hell Freezes Over on Iceage’s Dark New Single ‘The Holding Hand’

Iceage have announced they’ve signed to Brooklyn label Mexican Summer, revealing new single and video “The Holding Hand” to accompany the news.

Directed by Anders Malmberg, the clip features frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt holding a lit candle to his face, staring at his reflection in the mirror. “There is no shape, there is no form/But a smoky rolling mass,” he sings. His band members — including new guitarist Casper Morilla Fernandez — are later seen tearing through the track, which includes a menacing violin riff.

“The song lives in a slurred world, movements are elastically stretched out and strength is found in weakness while you find it hard to tell the difference between fume and matter,” Rønnenfelt said in a statement. “Gently the swaying intensifies, feel it escalate. Reach out for the holding hand, it seems almost within scope now.”

Added Malmberg: “The band has such an amazing and soulful presence, and my aim was to create a cinematic experience around image reflections that would tie in closely to the narrative and the emotional atmosphere of the track, and let the authenticity that the band radiates feel ever-present.”

Iceage’s debut New Brigade turned 10 years old last month. Their most recent LP was 2018’s Beyondless. At the start of the pandemic, the band released “Lockdown Blues,” giving their Bandcamp proceeds to Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières), an organization that provides medical aid around the globe.