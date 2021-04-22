Iceage Drop ‘Gold City,’ Map 2022 Tour

Ahead of their new album Seek Shelter, Iceage have dropped the new track “Gold City.”

The song opens with a harmonica and searing guitar as Elias Bender Rønnenfelt’s vocals enter. The frontman said of the song: “At home and enraptured in the fleeting moment, the sky becomes technicolor in its makeshift lucidity. A culmination made so that everything felt briefly complete. Traffic lights and the setting sun through a polluted filter, shimmering and golden.”

The band also announced a spring 2022 tour, which kicks off in San Francisco on February 12th. They’ll make stops along the West and East coasts — capping off with two nights at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City — before heading to the U.K. They also announced a livestream slated for May 22nd.

“Gold City” follows the singles “Shelter Song,” “Vendetta,” and “The Holding Hand.” Seek Shelter, their fifth LP, arrives on May 7th via Mexican Summer.

Iceage Tour Dates

2/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

2/13 – Felton,CA @ Felton Music Hall

2/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

2/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

2/19 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriets

2/20 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

2/21 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

2/24 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group

2/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

2/26 – Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works

2/28 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

3/1 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

3/2 – Nashvillle, TN @ Basement East

3/3 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

3/4 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

3/5 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

3/7 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

3/8 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

3/9 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

3/10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

3/11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

Sat. March 12 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

3/23 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

3/24 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny

3/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

3/26 – Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega

3/27 – Birmingham, UK @ The Hare and Hounds

3/29 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

3/30 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

3/31 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom