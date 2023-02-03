fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Boy's Still a Liar

Ice Spice Juggles Fury and Feelings on New Remix of PinkPantheress‘ ‘Boy’s a Liar’

Track originally appeared on PinkPantheress' recent EP, Take Me Home
Ice Spice and PinkPantheress Mia Teresa*

Ice Spice has hopped on a new remix of PinkPantheress’ recent song, “Boy’s a Liar.” 

For “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress didn’t make any tweaks to the original’s bustling beat (co-produced with Mura Masa), letting Ice Spice drop in with a verse about a two-timing guy that’s fierce, yet a little lovelorn: “Duckin’ my shit, cause he know what I’m on/But when he hit me I’m not gonna respond/But I don’t sleep enough without you/And I can’t eat enough without you.”

In an interview with NME, PinkPantheress explained that the “Boy’s a Liar” remix came about entirely on social media. “I saw that [Ice Spice] followed me because I was on Instagram, and I never go on Instagram,” she said. “I thought it was cool because I didn’t think she even knew who I was. I popped in [the DMs] and said, ‘Whenever you’re in the UK, I’d love to meet.’ I think she’s really cool, above the music and everything. She said she was a fan [of mine], and I was like, ‘OK, amazing.’”

Though PinkPantheress noted she tends to avoid remixes — “I’m not a fan of when a song gets big, and people do a remix just to make it bigger” — she was up for “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” because she believed Ice Spice would be able to match her well on the track. 

Trending

“Even though Ice Spice does drill, her flows are super unique, and the beats she chooses are different,” she said. “A lot of people would struggle with the beats I choose, but I knew she’d be good for it.”

“Boy’s a Liar” appears on PinkPantheress’ most recent three-song EP, Take Me Home, which arrived back in December 2022. Ice Spice, meanwhile, just released a widely-acclaimed new EP, Like..?

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Eva Green ‘Humiliated’ After Private WhatsApp Messages ‘Exposed’ in Court

Gisele Bündchen Freed the Nipple in a Stunning Sheer Dress That Solidifies Her Place as the Ultimate Supermodel

DC Slate Unveiled: New Batman, Supergirl Movies, a Green Lantern TV Show, and More From James Gunn, Peter Safran

Frank Lloyd Wright’s One-of-a-Kind Circular Sun House Lists in Arizona

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad