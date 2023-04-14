fbpixel
Taking the Crown

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj Drop Ode to British Royal With ‘Princess Diana’ Remix

The duo have taken the crown in their latest heavy-hitting colllaboration
Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj released the anticipated remix to Ice’s “Princess Diana” single on Thursday. The new collaboration launches into Ice’s relentless verse, while Minaj delivers her own heavy-hitting bars.

“Nowadays, I be duckin’ them cameras/And they hype that I’m up on them banners/Callin’ my phone, but they know I don’t answer (Why?)/In the hood I’m like Princess Diana,” raps Ice.

Minaj maintains the track’s potency in her verse, calling Ice a “bad little redhead,” before launching into “We come out, it’s a movie, but we don’t do BAP/ Live from London, straight from the palace.”

In January, Ice Spice released her 15-minute surprise EP that floated between drill variations and New Jersey club style, and featured previously released material such as “Munch (Feeling U)” and singles “Bikini Bottom” and “In Ha Mood.”

Minaj dropped her first new song of 2023 in March with “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” The track was her first solo single since last year’s massive hit, “Super Freaky Girl.” The rapper also released an array of collaborations that included the World Cup song “Tukoh Taka,” “I Admit” with Youngboy Never Broke Again, “Blick Blick” with Com Leray, and a tracks (“Do We Have a Problem?” And “Bussin’”) with Lil Baby. 

