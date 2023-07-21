fbpixel
Ice Spice Delivers Deluxe Edition of ‘Like..?’ With Four New Songs

Additional tracks include the full version of "Deli," which the Bronx rapper teased earlier this month
Ice Spice has added four new songs to a new deluxe edition of her debut EP, Like..?, out today, July 21.

Among the four new tracks, “Deli” is maybe the most notable; Ice Spice teased the song earlier this month, and it’s already been making its way around TikTok in snippet form (a video is set to be released later today as well). The other three new tracks are “How High?”, “Butterfly Ku,” and “On the Radar.”

Otherwise, the Like..? deluxe edition tracklist features the two versions of “Princess Diana” — the original and the follow-up with Nicki Minaj — as well as early favorites like “Gangsta Boo” with Lil Tjay, “Bikini Bottom,” and of course, “Munch (Feelin’ U).”

Along with adding new material to Like..?, Ice Spice has been busy with a bunch of other high-profile collaborations in recent months. She linked up again with Minaj for “Barbie World,” the sorta-Aqua remix for the Barbie soundtrack; teamed with Taylor Swift for the “Karma” remix; and joined PinkPantheress on “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2.” 

Ice Spice is set to hit the road later this year, providing support on Doja Cat’s first headlining arena tour. The trek kicks off on Oct. 31 in San Francisco and wraps on Dec. 13 in Chicago. 

