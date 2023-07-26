Ice Spice Brings the Function to the Bodega in ‘Deli’ Video

New York bodegas have it all: the best bacon, egg, and cheese around, a neighborhood cat on the payroll, and Ice Spice partying on counters with her baddie friends in the “Deli” music video. The song, which arrived alongside the deluxe edition of her EP Like…?, marks the rapper’s fifth viral hit of the year — and the thread that runs through them is how quintessentially Bronx they all are. For “Deli,” Ice Spice brought the function right across the bridge into Harlem to a not-so-quiet corner storefront on 145th street.

For the occasion, the bodega the video was filmed in was fittingly renamed “Ice Spice Deli.” Outside of it, the rapper drew massive crowds of fans enraptured by her star power and hoping to join in on the party. Inside, in between aisles of chips and instant coffee, and even behind the counter, Ice Spice and her crew throw it back and revel in her success. “Baddest lil’ bitch from my block/Me and baddies be gettin’ along/So they always be singin’ my song,” she spits.

The video for Ice Spice's breakthrough hit "Munch" was also filmed in New York with a deli as a backdrop location. The crowd around her only grew bigger in the video for another single, "In Ha Mood." She even took PinkPantheress, who hails from Kent, England, around the trains and rooftops in the city for their "Boy's a Liar, Pt. 2" video.

On “Deli,” Ice Spice is grounded in her roots, but she won’t downplay her success to appear humble. “She a baddie, she showin’ her panty/She shake it like jelly,” she raps on the chorus. “Hunnid bands in Chanely/But I’m still shakin’ ass in a deli.”

“I became very self aware growing up in New York,” the Bronx native told Rolling Stone last year. “It was a little chaotic sometimes, but it was mostly fun.”