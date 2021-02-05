 Ice Cube Drops New Song 'Trying to Maintain' - Rolling Stone
Ice Cube Drops New Song ‘Trying to Maintain’

Track is rapper’s first new solo music since 2018’s Everythang’s Corrupt

Ice Cube has dropped new song “Trying to Maintain.” It’s his first new solo music since the release of his 10th studio album, 2018’s Everythang’s Corrupt.

“To everybody trying to maintain/With a little mary jane on they campaign,” he raps. “Whip by you in the fast lane/Only act like this ’cause of black pain.”

Though this is his first solo single he’s released in a while, more new collaborative music is on the way. Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Too $hort and E-40 recently joined forces as a group called Mt. Westmore, and they are expected to drop a new album this year, as Revolt TV notes. “Clarity: New solo song… still finishing up that Mt. Westmore album, ” Ice Cube tweeted prior to “Trying to Maintain”‘s release.

On Wednesday, Ice Cube told Atlanta radio host Ryan Cameron that earlier in the week the Biden administration reached out to him to potentially have a meeting and discuss Contract With Black America. Last year, the rapper drew criticism when he met with Trump’s campaign team to discuss his initiative.

