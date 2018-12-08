See Ice Cube Perform ‘That New Funkadelic’ With the Roots on ‘Fallon’

Ice Cube teamed with the Roots to perform “That New Funkadelic,” a track off the rapper’s long-awaited and just-released LP Everythang’s Corrupt, on Friday’s The Tonight Show.

“It’s an homage to one of my favorite artists in the world, George Clinton and the Parliament Funkadelic,” Ice Cube told Jimmy Fallon of the song earlier in the episode.

Ice Cube has frequently sampled Clinton’s music over the past decades, notably on tracks like “Bop Gun (One Nation)” (which featured Clinton), “Dirty Mack” and “Steady Mobbin’.”

For the Tonight Show performance, making good on the song title, Ice Cube assembled the Roots and a cadre of colorfully dressed backup singers – a nod to the P-Funk’s outrageous stage costumes – to form his own Funkadelic-like band.

The long-delayed Everythang’s Corrupt marks Ice Cube’s first album since 2010’s I Am the West; the rapper released the album’s title track back in 2012, but the LP was delayed while Ice Cube worked on the N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton and acted in other films.

Everythang’s Corrupt is just one of many projects Ice Cube has been working on: During his interview with Fallon, the rapper touched on his Big3 basketball league, a plan to change regional sports channels –”Who’s more entwined in sports and culture than your boy Ice Cube?” – and his role of Scrooge in a remake of A Christmas Carol. Earlier in the week, Ice Cube also revealed plans to revive MTV’s Celebrity Deathmatch.

Ice Cube also discussed the inspiration behind Everythang’s Corrupt. “I just wanted to highlight some of the things we should change and fix,” the rapper said. “We can’t keep going down this road.”