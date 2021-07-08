‘Ice Cold’: Lil Yachty, Slick Rick Talk Hip-Hop and Jewelry in Docuseries Preview

Ice Cold, a YouTube docuseries about the connection between hip-hop and ostentatious jewelry, premieres tonight, July 8th. Ahead of the debut episode, Rolling Stone has a preview of what to expect from the four-episode series that features interviews with artists like J Balvin, Lil Baby, City Girls, Slick Rick and many more.

“I was addicted to jewelry. At one point in time, I was spending every cent on diamonds,” Lil Yachty admits in the trailer. “When you’re wearing big diamonds, it’s like a big ‘Fuck you’ to everybody.”

Migos serve as executive producers on the docuseries alongside Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “P” Thomas and and COO Kevin “Coach K.” Lee, who says in voiceover in the trailer, “The American Dream wasn’t designed for everybody. For some of us, there was never time to build generational wealth. The playing field was never even, so when you’re already behind, you’re going to create your own symbols of success, and your own ways to show you’ve got it. Your own ways of feeling the American Dream, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Karam Gill directed all four episodes of Ice Cold: The Untold Story of Hip Hop Jewelry, which premieres tonight at 12am ET / 9pm PT following a premiere party on YouTube’s weekly music show “RELEASED” at 11:45pm ET.