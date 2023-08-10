×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Spit It Out

Ian Sweet Releases New Song ‘Mostly About Making Out,’ Enlists ‘SNL’ Star Sarah Sherman for Video

Jilian Medford returns with shiny pop stunner "Your Spit" — and reveals new album Sucker
ian sweet
Caroline Safran*

Ian Sweet, a.k.a. singer-songwriter Jilian Medford, is back with the single “Your Spit,” which serves as the first glimpse of her new album Sucker.

The track opens with a glittery beat as Medford’s voice sneaks in, revealing a playful chorus of “Kiss me like you mean it.” The accompanying video features Medford in a movie theater, surrounded by couples sloppily making out, while SNL‘s Sarah Sherman and Martin Herlihy appear at the concession stand.

“‘Your Spit’ is about the joy and fear that surrounds new relationships,” Medford said in a statement. “The excitement that’s also accompanied by doubt. But I’d be lying if I didn’t say the song is just mostly about making out.”

Sucker, out Nov. 3, is Medford’s second album off Polyvinyl, following the excellent Show Me How You Disappear, released in 2021. “Show Me How You Disappear was written during a really difficult period of my life after reckoning with a mental health crisis,” Medford said. “I survived that very moment in my life through writing that record, and the extreme urgency to heal is reflected in the songwriting. With Sucker, I felt more capable to take my time and experiment without being totally afraid of the outcome. It wasn’t life or death — it was just life, and I was lucky to be living it.”

Trending

Medford will tour this month, stopping at Brooklyn’s Elsewhere on Aug. 22. If we’re lucky, she’ll continue to perform her cover of Coldplay’s “Yellow” she dropped in 2021.

Sucker Tracklist
1. Bloody Knees
2. Smoking Again
3. Emergency Contact
4. Sucker
5. Comeback
6. Your Spit
7. Clean
8. FIGHT
9. Slowdance
10. Hard

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Lil Tay, Teen Internet Rapper, Has Died

Mark Margolis, Actor on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' Dies at 83

Blake Shelton Is Allegedly ‘Seething’ Over Gwen Stefani’s New Friendship for One Reason

Peruvian Villagers Claim They Were Attacked By "Predator-Style Aliens"

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad