Ian Sweet Releases New Song ‘Mostly About Making Out,’ Enlists ‘SNL’ Star Sarah Sherman for Video

Ian Sweet, a.k.a. singer-songwriter Jilian Medford, is back with the single “Your Spit,” which serves as the first glimpse of her new album Sucker.

The track opens with a glittery beat as Medford’s voice sneaks in, revealing a playful chorus of “Kiss me like you mean it.” The accompanying video features Medford in a movie theater, surrounded by couples sloppily making out, while SNL‘s Sarah Sherman and Martin Herlihy appear at the concession stand.

“‘Your Spit’ is about the joy and fear that surrounds new relationships,” Medford said in a statement. “The excitement that’s also accompanied by doubt. But I’d be lying if I didn’t say the song is just mostly about making out.”

Sucker, out Nov. 3, is Medford’s second album off Polyvinyl, following the excellent Show Me How You Disappear, released in 2021. “Show Me How You Disappear was written during a really difficult period of my life after reckoning with a mental health crisis,” Medford said. “I survived that very moment in my life through writing that record, and the extreme urgency to heal is reflected in the songwriting. With Sucker, I felt more capable to take my time and experiment without being totally afraid of the outcome. It wasn’t life or death — it was just life, and I was lucky to be living it.”

Medford will tour this month, stopping at Brooklyn’s Elsewhere on Aug. 22. If we’re lucky, she’ll continue to perform her cover of Coldplay’s “Yellow” she dropped in 2021.

Sucker Tracklist

1. Bloody Knees

2. Smoking Again

3. Emergency Contact

4. Sucker

5. Comeback

6. Your Spit

7. Clean

8. FIGHT

9. Slowdance

10. Hard