Ian Sweet Previews New Album With ‘Drink the Lake’

Ian Sweet, a.k.a. Jilian Medford, has revealed a new album, Show Me How You Disappear, out March 5th via Polyvinyl.

Ahead of its release, Medford dropped the single “Drink the Lake,” which is accompanied by a video that features the songwriter in a suit, immersed in water. “I’ll start saying your name,” she sings. “Saying your name backward/So I’ll forget it.”

Medford described “Drink the Lake” as a track that “taps into my own twisted logic to try to break away from obsessive thought patterns. It turned into a pop anthem of seemingly silly ways to try to forget someone, like saying their name backward, but I feel these devices contributed to my healing.”

“Drink the Lake” follows the singles “Dumb Driver,” “Power,” and “Sword.” Show Me How You Disappear is Medford’s third album as Ian Sweet, after 2016’s Shapeshifter and 2018’s Crush Crusher. The new album was produced by Andrew Sarlo and Andy Seltzer. You can preorder it now.

“This is the first record that I leave that space for myself,” Medford said of Show Me How You Disappear. “I feel a freedom on this one that I haven’t felt with the others. People always say ‘I put all of me into this’, but I actually didn’t this time — I left space.”

Show Me How You Disappear Tracklist

1. My Favorite Cloud

2. Drink the Lake

3. Sword

4. Dirt

5. Sing Till I Cry

6. Dumb Driver

7. Get Better

8. Power

9. Show Me How You Disappear

10. I See Everything