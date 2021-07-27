Ian Sweet Covers Coldplay’s ‘Yellow,’ Replicates Beach Video

Ian Sweet’s Jilian Medford has put her own indie-rock spin on Coldplay’s “Yellow,” down to a video that replicates the band’s 2000 original.

Medford self-directed the clip, which opens with her strolling down the beach at dusk while delivering the track, complete with sultry guitar and percussion. Daylight filters in as it concludes, with the camera panning to the ocean.

“I’ve seen Coldplay live six times,” Medford said in a statement. “Parachutes was the first CD I ever rented from the library and it changed my life. I owe a lot of who I am and the way I write and perform music to Coldplay. I wanted to cover ‘Yellow’ because it is my go-to karaoke song, love song, breakup song, feel-good song…it’s everything.”

Medford released Show Me How You Disappear, her third album as Ian Sweet, last March. The LP featured the singles “Dumb Driver,” “Power,” “Sword,” and the excellent “Drink the Lake.”

“I feel a freedom on this one that I haven’t felt with the others,” Medford said of the record. “People always say ‘I put all of me into this’, but I actually didn’t this time — I left space.”