Ian MacKaye’s New Group With Fugazi, Evens Members to Debut This Weekend

Concert will benefit a local church that feeds the homeless

Kory Grow

Ian MacKaye is photographed in Washington, D.C. on July 24, 2014.

Fugazi's Ian MacKaye and Joe Lally will play songs with MacKaye's Evens bandmate Amy Farina this weekend at a charity concert.

Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Fugazi may not reactivate anytime soon, but its members are starting to play music with each other again. A new band featuring members Ian MacKaye and Joe Lally and MacKaye’s bandmate in the Evens, Amy Farina, will make its debut at a benefit concert in Washington, D.C. this Sunday. A rep for Fugazi’s label, Dischord, confirmed the appearance and said that the band did not yet have a name and that it was unclear what the group’s plans are beyond the gig.

The concert will benefit Loaves and Fishes, a nonprofit organization run by the St. Stephen and the Incarnation Church in the nation’s capital. Its goals are to feed people in the community who are hungry and to educate people in the community about hunger and homelessness. The concert will take place at the church.

Earlier this summer, Lally revealed that he had been jamming with MacKaye and Farina, who are also married, to The Blade. He added that he’d been playing with MacKaye again since 2015 when he moved from Italy back to D.C.; he also plays in the Messthetics with Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty. That group will be playing a few shows around the East Coast next month with Clutch.

Fugazi went on an indefinite hiatus after their last shows together in November 2002. Since then, each of the members have played in other projects or produced albums by other artists. MacKaye formed the Evens with Farina and put out their most recent album, The Odds, in 2012. Lally, who has played with the groups Decahedron and Ataxia since the hiatus started, released his first solo album in 2006, There to Here, featuring appearances by both MacKaye and Farina alongside Fugazi’s Guy Picciotto.

