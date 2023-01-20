Ian Hunter Jams With Late Jeff Beck, Taylor Hawkins, and Beatles, Metallica, GN’R Members on New Album

Ian Hunter has recruited a who’s who of influential rockers to back him on his upcoming album, Defiance Part 1. The featured artists include the late Jeff Beck, Ringo Starr, the late Taylor Hawkins, and members of Metallica, Guns n’ Roses, ZZ Top, Wilco, Stone Temple Pilots, and Aerosmith, among many others.

“Bed of Roses,” the first single from the album — which is due April 21 — features Starr and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers. A fantasy about seeing the greatest concert Hunter’s ever witnessed, the track features a driving rhythm and Campbell’s bluesy guitar licks as Hunter sings, “The band played all night long, song after song after song after song, in the bed of roses.”

The singer, who cut his teeth in Mott the Hoople, began work on the album in 2020, as lockdowns began, writing with producer and multi-instrumentalist Andy York. At some friends’ suggestions, Hunter began reaching out to musicians he’s known to see if they’d want to contribute to the album. “Everybody’s sitting around,” he said in a statement. “It’s Covid. Nobody’s going anywhere. We started sending them out. Slash started doing something. Robert Trujillo from Metallica. Ringo Starr, Mike Campbell. Joe Elliott is on a few tracks. Johnny Depp said, ‘Jeff Beck’s with me and we’d like to do a couple of songs.’ I know Todd Rundgren, I toured with Todd way back, he’s done an amazing job. Billy Gibbons. Billy Bob Thornton and JD Andrew from the Boxmasters. It’s never ending. I mean, every day we’d get a phone call, this guy wants to do it, that guy wants to do it. It was like, I can’t believe this.”

The singer intends to release a Defiance Part 2, which will also feature an extensive guest list, at a later point.

In 2019. Hunter told Rolling Stone about the music he was working on that he hoped to record, as well as his creative process. "I usually write lyrics between 4 and 6 a.m.," he said. "Then I'll come down here between 4 and 6 in the afternoon and check it out, see if it's working. I'm working on a load of stuff now. There's an album over there [he points to the cassettes on the other side of the room]. That's my new songs. Whether they'll all get through the process, I don't know. But we'll go into the studio in August."

Defiance Part 1 track and guest list:

1. “Defiance”

Dane Clark: Drums

Robert Trujillo: Bass

Slash: Electric, Rhythm and Lead Guitars

Dennis Dibrizzi: Background Vocal

Andy York: Background Vocal

Ian Hunter: Electric Guitar

2. “Bed Of Roses”

Ringo Starr: Drums

Tony Shanahan: Bass

Mike Campbell: Acoustic and Electric Rhythm Guitars, Slide Guitar, Mandolin

Andy Burton: Organ

Rich Pagano: Tambourine

Andy York: Background Vocals

Ian Hunter: Piano

3. “No Hard Feelings”

Dane Clark: Drums and Percussion

Johnny Depp: Acoustic and Electric Rhythm Guitars, Slide Guitar, Background Vocals

Jeff Beck: Lead Guitar

Andy York: Electric Guitar, Bass

Ian Hunter: Piano

4. “Pavlov’s Dog”

Eric Kretz: Drums

Dean DeLeo: Electric Rhythm and Lead Guitars, Acoustic Guitar, Slide Guitar

Robert DeLeo: Bass

Dennis Dibrizzi: Background Vocal

Andy York: Background Vocal, Maracas

Ian Hunter: Piano

5. “Don’t Tread On Me”

Rich Pagano: Drums, Congas, Percussion

Todd Rundgren: Rhythm and Lead Electric Guitars, Background Vocals

Andy Burton: Organ

Andy York: Bass

Ian Hunter: Piano

6. “Guernica”

Dane Clark: Drums and Percussion

Mike Campbell: Electric Rhythm and Lead Guitars

Joe Elliott: Background Vocals

Andy Burton: Harmonium

Andy York: Bass, Baritone Guitar, Background Vocal

Ian Hunter: Piano

7. “I Hate Hate”

Dane Clark: Drums

Andy Burton: Keyboards

Dennis Dibrizzi: Background Vocals

Andy York: Baritone Guitar, Tambourine, Background Vocals

Ian Hunter: Piano

8. “Angel”

Taylor Hawkins: Drums, Electric Guitars, Electric Piano, Background Vocals

Duff McKagan: Bass

Brad Whitford: Slide Guitar

Waddy Wachtel: 12-String Acoustic Guitar, Lead Electric Guitars

Ian Hunter: Piano

9. “Kiss N’Make Up”

Taylor Hawkins: Drums

Billy Bob Thornton: Percussion, Lead and Backup Vocals

Billy F Gibbons: Electric, Rhythm and Lead Guitars

J.D. “Andrew: Bass

James Mastro: Electric Guitar

Rich Pagano: Congas

10. “This Is What I’m Here For”

Taylor Hawkins: Drums

Waddy Wachtel: Electric Rhythm and Lead Guitars

Joe Elliott: Background Vocals

Paul Page: Bass

Andy Burton: Organ

Andy York: Baritone Guitar

Ian Hunter: Piano

11. “I Hate Hate” (Alternate Version)

Dane Clark: Drums

Jeff Tweedy: Electric Guitars and Bass

Andy Burton: Keyboard

Dennis Dibrizzi: Background Vocal

Andy Burton: Organ

Andy York: Tambourine and Background Vocal

Ian Hunter: Piano