Hyperpop Star Ericdoa Blows Up a Car in ‘Back N Forth’ Video

Ericdoa takes out his anger on a 2008 Hyundai in the explosive video for his new single “Back N Forth.” The track follows his major-label debut song “Fantasize.”

Oliver Cannon (Pop Smoke, Lil Uzi Vert) directed the visual, which begins with Eric driving to a secluded area in the car — his actual 2008 Hyundai Sonata, which has 117,000 miles on it and a host of problems, including a broken AC and sunroof. When he arrives at his destination, he begins beating up the car before finally setting off a firework show from within the busted vehicle. The song itself details a relationship implosion as he details a bad romance over a sticky, glitchy beat.

Hailing from Connecticut, the 18-year-old rapper has become a rising star in hyperpop, thanks to his 2020 album COA. He returned this year with the funky “Fantasize” and teamed up with Glaive for a pair of singles, “Cloak N Dagger” and “Fuck This Town.”