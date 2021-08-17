 Hyperpop Star Ericdoa Blows Up Car in 'Back N Forth' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Robert Durst Reflects on Decision to Appear in 'The Jinx': A 'Very, Very, Very Big Mistake'
Home Music Music News

Hyperpop Star Ericdoa Blows Up a Car in ‘Back N Forth’ Video

“The whole experience was some of the most fun I’ve had making a music video, only downside is now I don’t have a car anymore,” 18-year-old jokes in statement

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ericdoa takes out his anger on a 2008 Hyundai in the explosive video for his new single “Back N Forth.” The track follows his major-label debut song “Fantasize.”

Oliver Cannon (Pop Smoke, Lil Uzi Vert) directed the visual, which begins with Eric driving to a secluded area in the car — his actual 2008 Hyundai Sonata, which has 117,000 miles on it and a host of problems, including a broken AC and sunroof. When he arrives at his destination, he begins beating up the car before finally setting off a firework show from within the busted vehicle. The song itself details a relationship implosion as he details a bad romance over a sticky, glitchy beat. 

Hailing from Connecticut, the 18-year-old rapper has become a rising star in hyperpop, thanks to his 2020 album COA. He returned this year with the funky “Fantasize” and teamed up with Glaive for a pair of singles, “Cloak N Dagger” and “Fuck This Town.”

In This Article: Ericdoa

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.