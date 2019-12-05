Huey Lewis and the News Preview First Album in 19 Years With Cheeky ‘While We’re Young’

Huey Lewis and the News unveiled a new song, “While We’re Young,” from their first album of all new music in 19 years, Weather, out February 14th, 2020.

“While We’re Young” is a plucky pop rock tune with supple guitars and bright horns fluttering over a tight drum and bass groove. Lewis is as wry and witty as ever on vocals as he sings about turning back the clock, while still properly acknowledging the limits of one’s age: “We’ll take a nap in the afternoon/That’s just part of the fun/So much of youth is wasted on the young/Watch your tongue… Tell the kids we’ll be late/And we’ll need to recuperate!”

“While We’re Young” follows Huey Lewis and the News’ previous single, “Her Love Is Killin’ Me,” which was released in September and marked the band’s first new song in more than 10 years. Huey Lewis and the News announced their return in January after inking a deal with BMG for Weather, their first LP of original songs since 2001’s Plan B.

Huey Lewis and the News recorded Weather at their Troutfarm Studio in Marin County, outside of San Francisco. The sessions however were ultimately cut short when Lewis was diagnosed with Ménière’s disease, an ear condition that also forced the band to cancel a slew of tour dates and has kept Huey Lewis and the News off the road since.

Despite the diagnosis, Lewis has remained positive, saying in a press release, “You’ve got to look on the bright side and stay creative. Even if I never sing again, things could always be worse. After all, I’m deaf, not dead.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

Weather Tracklist

1. “While We’re Young”

2. “Her Love Is Killin’ Me”

3. “I Am There For You”

4. “Hurry Back Baby”

5. “Remind Me Why I Love You Again”

6. “Pretty Girls Everywhere”

7. “One Of The Boys”