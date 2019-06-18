Hozier Extends ‘Wasteland, Baby!’ U.S. Tour

Hozier extended the U.S. tour behind his recently issued second LP, Wasteland, Baby! The new fall trek runs from November 3rd in Chicago through the 18th in Washington D.C. Tickets go on sale June 21st at 10 a.m. local time, and more information is available at his website.
The singer-songwriter’s ongoing North American run continues June 18th in Los Angeles, followed by a run of summer festival slots, including Osheaga, Outside Lands, Lollapalooza, Newport Folk and the inaugural Railbird in Lexington, Kentucky. The fall leg kicks off October 17th in Portland, Oregon, with previously scheduled dates booked through the month. Following the newly announced shows, the jaunt wraps with a five-night stint (November 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 25th and 26th) at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.
Hozier recently promoted Wasteland, Baby! with a video for “Almost (Sweet Music),” styled as a visual tribute to the jazz era that inspired the track. In May, the Irish musician gushed about his love of TLC’s R&B-pop hit “Say My Name” for Spotify’s Under Cover podcast. “If you have been living under a rock, under a fossil, under a cavern, under just some long-forgotten lava pool under the Earth, if you’ve never heard it before, ‘Say My Name’ by Destiny’s Child is a rhythmically pleasing, melodically pleasing, magnificently vocally performed R&B track,” he said. “It’s a fantastic pop song and will live forever.”
Hozier Tour Dates (new in bold)
June 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery
July 26 – Camden, NJ @ Xponential Festival
July 28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
August 1 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
August 2 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
August 4 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
August 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival
August 11 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Music Festival
October 17 – Portland, OR @ Rose Garden Theater of the Clouds
October 18 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
October 19 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center
October 21 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium
October 24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
October 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
October 26 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
October 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
October 30 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
October 31 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre
November 3 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
November 6 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
November 7 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
November 9 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino Center
November 10 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre
November 12 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
November 15 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater
November 16 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center
November 18 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
November 21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
November 22 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
November 23 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
November 25 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
November 26 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom