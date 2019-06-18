Hozier Extends ‘Wasteland, Baby!’ U.S. Tour

Hozier extended the U.S. tour behind his recently issued second LP, Wasteland, Baby! The new fall trek runs from November 3rd in Chicago through the 18th in Washington D.C. Tickets go on sale June 21st at 10 a.m. local time, and more information is available at his website.

The singer-songwriter’s ongoing North American run continues June 18th in Los Angeles, followed by a run of summer festival slots, including Osheaga, Outside Lands, Lollapalooza, Newport Folk and the inaugural Railbird in Lexington, Kentucky. The fall leg kicks off October 17th in Portland, Oregon, with previously scheduled dates booked through the month. Following the newly announced shows, the jaunt wraps with a five-night stint (November 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 25th and 26th) at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

Hozier recently promoted Wasteland, Baby! with a video for “Almost (Sweet Music),” styled as a visual tribute to the jazz era that inspired the track. In May, the Irish musician gushed about his love of TLC’s R&B-pop hit “Say My Name” for Spotify’s Under Cover podcast. “If you have been living under a rock, under a fossil, under a cavern, under just some long-forgotten lava pool under the Earth, if you’ve never heard it before, ‘Say My Name’ by Destiny’s Child is a rhythmically pleasing, melodically pleasing, magnificently vocally performed R&B track,” he said. “It’s a fantastic pop song and will live forever.”

Hozier Tour Dates (new in bold)

June 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

July 26 – Camden, NJ @ Xponential Festival

July 28 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

August 1 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

August 2 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

August 4 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

August 9 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival

August 11 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Music Festival

October 17 – Portland, OR @ Rose Garden Theater of the Clouds

October 18 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 19 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center

October 21 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium

October 24 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

October 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

October 26 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

October 30 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

October 31 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

November 3 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

November 6 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

November 7 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

November 9 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino Center

November 10 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre

November 12 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

November 15 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater

November 16 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

November 18 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

November 21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

November 22 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

November 23 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

November 25 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

November 26 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom