Hozier Pays Tribute to Jazz Traditions in ‘Almost (Sweet Music)’

Five years after he broke through with his earworm anthem “Take Me To Church,” Hozier proved he has staying power with his second album, Wasteland, Baby!, which became his first Number One album in March. The Irish songwriter recruited Mavis Staples and Booker T. Jones and paid tribute to Nina Simone, while doing his best to block out commercial expectations “My head was spinning,” he told Rolling Stone of his early success. “It took a long time for me to even make sense of it all.”

Hozier shared the video for one of the songs from that album “Almost (Sweet Music),” which he described as a visual ode to the jazz era that inspired the song (the lyrics reference Duke Ellington, John Coltrane and more.) Said Hozier, “Since the song references music so much and is about the experience of listening to music, the concept of this video is kind of drawing from the jazz tradition and just a lot of musicians and a lot of dancers whose disciplines stem from that tradition.”