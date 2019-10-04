Hear Hozier Join Maren Morris on New Version of ‘The Bones’

Maren Morris has tapped Hozier for a new take on her single “The Bones,” which comes off her recent album GIRL. Hozier joins the emotional number on the second verse, transforming the song into a duet as the pair comes together on the dynamic chorus.

“When I first heard ‘Like Real People Do’ I think I could actually hear my heart breaking and then immediately felt songwriter envy that I didn’t write it first. Hozier’s soul and vulnerability is so arresting and fit so well with the foundational theme of my song ‘The Bones,’” Morris said in a statement. “I feel so grateful to have him on it.”

“Something of love’s enduring nature really comes through on ‘The Bones,’ it’s a gorgeous song,” Hozier added. “I was delighted to be asked to sing with the Maren Morris on this track⁠—she is such a wonderful artist.”

Morris is currently headlining her “GIRL: The World Tour,” which continues through November. She is also scheduled to perform at the Maui Songwriters Festival, which takes place November 3rd through 8th in Maui County, Hawaii.

Hozier, who recently released his sophomore album Wasteland, Baby!, is also on tour in the U.S, performing in cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia. He will conclude the trek with five nights at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom in November.