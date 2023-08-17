Domhnall Gleeson Digs His Own Grave in Video for Hozier’s ‘De Selby (Part 2)’

Hozier has shared a music video for his single “De Selby (Part 2).” The video, directed by Wolf James, stars actor Domhnall Gleeson as a man caught in a murderous time loop.

The song shares its title with a character Irish literary classic The Third Policeman, which is here James found the inspiration for the visual. The black and white clip sees a dirt-covered Gleeson waking up in a field with a shovel. After wandering a deserted beach and hillside, he realizes he seems to be caught in an endless pattern.

"I'm very proud to release this collaborative video for 'De Selby (Part 2)' featuring the incredible Domhnall Gleeson and directed by the great Wolf James," Hozier said in a statement. "Working together with such creative talents toward this piece was a pleasure, and I'm honored that Domhnall Gleeson would bring his remarkable skills and this stunning performance to my work."

“De Selby (Part 2)” comes off Hozier’s third studio album, Unreal Unearth, out tomorrow. The 16-track LP features previously-released singles “Eat Your Young,” “All Things End,” and “Francesca.” It also includes a collaboration with Brandi Carlile on “Damage Gets Done.”

Hozier will bring his Unreal Unearth Tour to North America in September in support of the album. The tour kicks off Sept. 9 in St. Louis and wraps Nov. 4 in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl. The musician is scheduled to perform as part of numerous fall festivals, including Bourbon & Beyond and Austin City Limits.