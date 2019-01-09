Hear Hozier Turn Destiny’s Child’s ‘Say My Name’ Into Soulful Slow Jam

Hozier covered Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name” as part of Spotify’s Singles series, reimagining the snappy R&B-pop hit as a gospel-tinged slow-jam. The “Take Me to Church” singer explores his full vocal range throughout the organ-fueled track, moving from warm crooning to a feathery falsetto.

In a statement about the session, which also includes a live take on his 2018 single “Movement,” Hozier detailed how he decided to cover the 1999 single.

“During rehearsals for the recent tour, the band and I would throw around a few progressions and grooves while on break now and then,” he said. “We fell into this bass line and just started singing the Destiny’s Child classic over it. I was enjoying the new arrangement and, as we jammed, I found that every member of the band had something sweet to offer it. It was also one of those great tunes that had found it’s way onto the bus playlist, so it felt right to pay our respects to Destiny’s Child and perform ‘Say My Name’ for the Spotify session.”

“Movement” is set to appear on the singer’s upcoming second LP, Wasteland, Baby!, which he co-produced with Markus Dravs (Arcade Fire, Coldplay). The record follows his recent Nina Cried Power EP, which includes the title-track featuring Mavis Staples and Booker T. Jones.

Hozier will promote the new record on a 26-date North American tour launching March 10th in Buffalo, New York and wrapping April 14th in Spokane, Washington. He’s yet to announce a firm release date for the album, which will coincide with the tour.