Hozier Plots Spring North American Tour

Hozier announced a headlining North American tour for spring 2019. The 26-date trek launches March 10th in Buffalo, New York and wraps April 14th in Spokane, Washington.

General public tickets go on sale starting Friday, December 14th at 10 a.m. local time. Each online purchase will include a CD copy of the singer-songwriter’s upcoming second LP, Wasteland, Baby!; fans can upgrade to an LP version for an additional charge. Though Hozier has yet to announce the album’s timeline, he said in a statement that the tour will “coincide with the release.”

The Irish musician recently previewed the record with the single “Movement,” which he co-produced with Markus Dravs (Arcade Fire, Coldplay). The song followed his recent EP Nina Cried Power, which includes the title-track featuring Mavis Staples and Booker T. Jones.

Hozier recently spoke to Rolling Stone about his latest material and the struggle of processing his meteoric rise following breakout single “Take Me to Church.” “There’s no moment where it all of a sudden clicks and you go, ‘I have it all figured out.’ That’s a total fallacy,” he said of playing live. “I guess at a certain point you just stop fucking shitting your pants and feel comfortable.”

Hozier Tour Dates

March 10 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center

March 11 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

March 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre

March 14 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall

March 16 – Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

March 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

March 19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater

March 20 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

March 21 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

March 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

March 24 – Nashville, TN @ The Opry House

March 26 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

March 27 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans – Music Hall

March 29 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

March 30 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

March 31 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

April 2 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

April 3 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

April 5 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

April 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

April 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl (Las Vegas)

April 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

April 10 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

April 12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino – Grand Theatre

April 13 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

April 14 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Performing Arts