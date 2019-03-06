Howard Stern Launches ‘Saturday Soundtrack’ Live Music Series on SiriusXM

Over the past few decades, everyone from AC/DC and Metallica to Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Weezer, Stone Temple Pilots, Elvis Costello and Blondie have played live on The Howard Stern Show. Those performances have largely sat in the vault since they originally aired, but he’s breaking them all out with the launch of Howard Stern’s Saturday Soundtracks on SiriusXM. It begins on the Howard 101 channel on Saturday, March 9th at 9am and will continue every Saturday after that.

The first episode will feature Dave Grohl’s first acoustic rendition of “Everlong” in 1998, which he credits with reviving the song and making it one of Foo Fighters’ most beloved works. The episode will also showcase James Taylor playing “Fire and Rain” in 2015, Lady Gaga doing “Million Reasons” on the piano in 2016 and Cheap Trick reviving “I Want You to Want Me” in 2006.

Videos of the performances will also be available on Howard Stern Video, which is a part of the updated SiriusXM app. (Until recently, video from the Stern show was only available to SiriusXM subscribers using the app on their iPhone, iPad and other mobile devices. But as of last month, it was finally made available to Apple TV users as well.) It’s the first time that Stern content has been available on television since In Demand stopped presenting the show in late 2013.

In the early days of Stern, acts that came on often played acoustic sets. But since he came to Sirius in 2006, artists have brought in full concert rigs and played electric sets. Last week, Gary Clark Jr. performed “Come Together.”