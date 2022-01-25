 Howard Stern Asks Meat Loaf's Family to Advocate for Covid Vaccine - Rolling Stone
Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend
Howard Stern, At War With Anti-Vax Set, Asks Meat Loaf’s Family to Advocate for Covid Vaccine

Late singer, whose cause of death has not been confirmed, spoke out against Covid safety protocols

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi

Richard Drew/AP; Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Howard Stern is urging Meat Loaf’s family to advocate for people to be vaccinated against Covid-19 following the singer’s death on Jan. 20, as Variety reports.

While Meat Loaf’s cause of death has not been confirmed, TMZ reported that he had been “seriously ill with Covid.” The singer had also previously spoken out against pandemic safety protocols. It’s unclear whether he was vaccinated.

In May, Meat Loaf shared a link to Eric Clapton and Van Morrison’s anti-lockdown song “Stand & Deliver” on Facebook, captioning it, “A song of great interest and learning. Listen and Learn.” He also shared his views on the pandemic with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in August. “I hug people in the middle of COVID,” he said. “I understood stopping life for a little while, but they cannot continue to stop life because of politics. And right now they’re stopping because of politics.”

After the interviewer told him, “Oh, God. We’re being controlled by everybody,” Meat Loaf responded, “Yeah, I know. But not me. If I die, I die, but I’m not going to be controlled.”

During Stern’s SiriusXM radio show, the host said, “Poor Meat Loaf got sucked into some weird fucking cult. And somehow really believed that — he made a statement, ‘I’d rather die a free man than take that vaccine.’ And now he’s dead!”

Stern, who appears to believe Meat Loaf died of Covid-19 and was unvaccinated, beckoned Meat Loaf’s family to speak out about it. “I wish the family would come forward and say, ‘Ya know, when Meat Loaf was laying there in the hospital and he couldn’t breathe, he said, ‘I made a mistake. I should have taken the vaccine.’ Like all these anti-vaxxers, they all say, ‘I made a mistake.'”

Over the last few months, Stern has taken to the airwaves to blast anti-vaxxers. Last week, he proposed that hospitals should shun patients who are not vaccinated against Covid-19. Addressing the anti-vax set, he said, “It’s time for you to get it. Now, if you don’t get it, in my America, all hospitals would be closed to you. You’re going to go home and die. That is what you should get. Absolutely.” In December, Stern’s guest Billie Eilish shared that she believed that had she not been vaccinated when she had Covid-19, that she would have died.

In This Article: anti-vaxxers, Covid, covid-19, Howard Stern, Meat Loaf

