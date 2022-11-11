How to Watch Steve Lacy’s ‘Give You the World’ Tour Livestream Concert Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When Steve Lacy wraps up the North American leg of his Give You the World Tour, fans can sing along to every word of “Bad Habit” even if they didn’t score tickets to the sold-out show. Playing the Greek Theatre in support of his sophomore album, Gemini Rights, Lacy will livestream his hometown concert on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and Prime Video.

According to Amazon Music, the livestream concert starts at 8 p.m. PT, with tour opener Fousheé, who also co-wrote Gemini Rights‘ “Sunshine” and “Bad Habit” with Lacy.

WATCH STEVE LACY’S LIVESTREAM CONCERT ON PRIME VIDEO

Prime members can watch the show online for free on Prime Video, and even if you miss the livestream, Amazon says fans can catch the recorded set on-demand for a few days following Friday night’s performance.

Lacy has been on the road for the Give You the World Tour since October, with stops in Denver, Minneapolis, Detroit, and New York City’s Terminal 5. Later this year, Lacy will embark on more tour dates in Europe and Australia. Tickets are now available to buy for those shows.

Steve Lacy performs on the Mojave Stage during Weekend 2, Day 2 of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Steve since he was still a kid in high school,” says Tim Hinshaw, head of R&B and hip-hop for Amazon Music, in a statement announcing the concert. “He’s always been special and it’s inspiring to see how far his talent, hard work, and dedication have brought him.”

When the album dropped over the summer, a Rolling Stone album review by Mankaprr Conteh described Gemini Rights as “a 10-song tight collection of rock and R&B, funk and jazz, psych and hip-hop that’s as warm and airy as the cusp of summer, when Geminis are born.”

Earlier this month, the singer and producer made his Saturday Night Live debut as the show’s musical guest, performing tracks from Gemini Rights including “Helmet” and “Bad Habit,” which has become one of the biggest singles of the year, going viral on TikTok, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for weeks, and scoring a Song of the Summer nomination at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“I really had no idea that it would be [successful] like this,” Lacy told Rolling Stone in October about the track. “I don’t even have that brain. I’m just making stuff constantly, and I’m always chasing that feeling of loving an idea. And I’m really harsh. I had, like, 250 ideas for the album, but I always knew I wanted 10 [songs].”

You can catch Lacy’s final tour stop performance live on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, the Amazon Music app, and Prime Video starting on Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. PT.