Stagecoach Livestream 2022: How to Watch the Country Music Festival from Home

It’s been a long couple years, but one of country music’s biggest festivals is finally making its desert comeback this weekend in California.

The Stagecoach Country Music Festival, like Coachella, got rescheduled several times due to the rising Covid-19 rates back in 2020, but now the country fest is ready for another round for 2022.

So get ready to show up in your boots, set an alarm on your phone, and finally stream Stagecoach 2022 online from home this year.

When Is Stagecoach 2022?

Stagecoach takes place from Friday, April 29, to Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The fest is located at the same location as Coachella earlier this month.

How to Watch the Stagecoach Livestream Free

Country music fans can watch the weekend’s livestream lineup on the official Stagecoach YouTube channel, below. This is the first time that Stagecoach has streamed live online, and you can watch it on your phone through the YouTube app, or even on a desktop or laptop through your internet browser.

Meantime, fans with smart TVs, like Amazon’s Fire TV or, say, a Vizio smart TV, can cast the Stagecoach performances to your TV to watch each day’s sets after downloading the YouTube app on your TV set.

Scheduled across three different stages — the SiriusXM Spotlight Stage, the Palomino Stage, and the Mane Stage — a majority of this year’s Stagecoach lineup will appear on the country music festival’s livestream. That includes Maren Morris, Charley Crockett, Ryan Hurd, the Marcus King Band, and Tanya Tucker — and that’s only some of the first day’s lineup.

Fans can tune in Saturday for livestream sets from Lee Brice, Colter Wall, Margo Price, Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck, and Carrie Underwood. The final Stagecoach date sees livestream performances by Hailey Whitters, Yola, Smokey Robinson, the Black Crowes, and headliner Thomas Rhett.

While anyone with a WiFi connection can stream Stagecoach’s sets online for free, those with YouTube Premium subscriptions can also get into some of the virtual Stagecoach pre-parties, hosted by Midland, Carrie Underwood and Brothers Osborne, and Cody Johnson.

Read on for a full Stagecoach schedule, including where you can score tickets if you want to watch the shows in person after all.

Stagecoach Livestream Schedule: Set Times, Performance Times

Unlike Coachella’s livestream lineup, which included three different feeds going at once, Stagecoach will host just one livestream feed for everyone to watch at home. The Stagecoach livestream airs live on the music fest’s official YouTube channel starting Friday, April 29.

Breland, Reyna Roberts, and Hailey Whitters are scheduled to host the livestream on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Stagecoach livestream schedule kicks off at 3 p.m. PT on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and extends after the headliners’ performances for the “Late Night in Palomino” sets from Breland, Orville Peck, and Diplo.

Here’s every artist you can see perform at Stagecoach online, including when you can catch headliners Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs this weekend.

Friday, April 29, 2022

3:35 p.m. PT – Charley Crockett

4:20 p.m. PT – Ingrid Andress

5 p.m. PT – Ryan Hurd

5:35 p.m. PT – Neal McCoy

6:20 p.m. PT – The Marcus King Band

7 p.m. PT – Jordan Davis

7:45 p.m. PT – Midland

8:35 p.m. PT – Tanya Tucker

9:25 p.m. PT – Maren Morris

10:20 p.m. PT – Thomas Rhett

11:55 p.m. PT – Breland

Saturday, April 30, 2022

3:35 p.m. PT – Reyna Roberts

4:05 p.m. PT – Zach Bryan

4:55 p.m. PT – Travis Denning

5:25 p.m. PT – Hardy

6:05 p.m. PT – Colter Wall

6:50 p.m. PT – Mitchell Tenpenny

7:30 p.m. PT – Margo Price

8:15 p.m. PT – Lee Brice

9:10 p.m. PT – Brothers Osborne

10:05 p.m. PT – Carrie Underwood

11:35 p.m. PT – Orville Peck

Sunday, May 1, 2022

3:35 p.m. PT – Lainey Wilson

4:05 p.m. PT – Hailey Whitters

4:40 p.m. PT – Lindsay Ell

5:25 p.m. PT – Yola

6:10 p.m. PT – The Mavericks

6:55 p.m. PT – Cody Johnson

7:45 p.m. PT – Smokey Robinson

8:45 p.m. PT – The Black Crowes

9:45 p.m. PT – Luke Combs

11:15 p.m. PT – Diplo

Stagecoach 2022 Headliners: When Do Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs Perform?

Stagecoach announced the livestream lineup on Thursday, the day before the first official day of the music fest. And if you’re hoping to catch the headliners online, you’re in luck.

Rhett, who recently released his studio album Where We Started, headlines the first night of Stagecoach on the T-Mobile Mane Stage. Rhett performs starting at 9:50 p.m. PT, but if you’re tuning into the livestream, you can watch his set at 10:20 p.m. PT.

Following his Stagecoach appearance, Rhett will head out on tour in support of Where We Started, with dates scheduled across the country throughout the summer and into the fall. Tickets are on sale now.

For Carrie Underwood, festivalgoers will want to make their way to the Mane Stage ahead of the country star’s performance at 9:50 p.m. PT, and those streaming at home will want to tune in at 10:05 p.m. PT.

Underwood, who recently released the single “Ghost Story,” will release her next album, Denim & Rhinestones in June, and return to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency at the Resorts World Theatre in May.

Fresh off the release of “Tomorrow Me” from his forthcoming album Growin’ Up, Luke Combs headlines Stagecoach on Sunday. Like the previous days of the fest, Combs performs on the Mane Stage starting at 9:15 p.m. PT, with his livestream performance starting at 9:45 p.m. PT on YouTube.

Combs will play several other festival dates following Stagecoach, including at the BottleRock Festival in Napa, California, in May, and the Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, Ohio, in June. Fans can buy tickets online on Vivid Seats, StubHub, and Ticketmaster.

How to Get Last-Minute Stagecoach Tickets

Even though Stagecoach is right around the corner, you still have some time to grab passes to this weekend’s festival dates. Online retailers like Vivid Seats and StubHub still have Stagecoach tickets available to buy online, including tickets for individual days of the fest, too.

For anyone attending Stagecoach in person, the lineup starts at 12:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. You can look at a schedule for the weekend’s lineup on Stagecoach’s site, and see the livestream schedule for Stagecoach’s YouTube channel above.