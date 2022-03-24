‘Driving Home 2 U’: How to Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s New ‘Sour’ Film Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Rodrigo fans who’ve memorized all the lines from “Drivers License,” “Good 4 U,” and every other track on her chart-topping debut Sour will get a chance to experience the hits in a new way when Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) premieres online this month.

Driving Home 2 U, a new film available on Disney+ March 25, goes behind the scenes of the seven-time Grammy nominee’s songwriting and recording process as she worked on her hit debut, which topped Rolling Stone‘s 50 Best Albums of 2021.

Over the course of the new Disney+ film, Driving Home 2 U takes us on the road with Rodrigo from Salt Lake City — the city she started creating what would become the triple-platinum Sour — to Los Angeles, and even shows fans what it was like inside the studio with producer Dan Nigro, including all the triumphant and honest action-cam footage along the journey.

“When you put out an album or put out singles, they take on an entirely different meaning. I think that’s the beautiful part about music,” Rodrigo told Rolling Stone‘s Brittany Spanos. “It was really interesting to go back and watch footage of when the songs are kind of beginning to form. I think there’s magic to that creative process, and they’re really fond memories in my life.”

In between clips from the studio, Rodrigo makes pit stops along the way to play new arrangements of the songs off Sour with her band, and there are plenty of interviews, scenes from the road, and even an unreleased demo to satisfy fans until Rodrigo releases her next project.

“I was listening to some of them and heard it and thought, ‘Oh, it’s kind of good!'” Rodrigo previously told Rolling Stone. “With the film, I wanted people to have a new bit of Sour content with it.”

Following the release of Driving Home 2 U, Rodrigo will perform on Music’s Biggest Night at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, where she’s up for some of the biggest awards of the year, including Best New Artist, Record and Song of the Year for “Driver’s License,” and Album of the Year.

Rodrigo will also embark on the first leg of her Sour tour in 2022, which kicks off April 2 at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. You can check out all of the tour dates and buy tickets online at Vivid Seats.

Until you make it to a live show, here’s everything you need to know about where and how to watch Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) online.

When Does Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) Premiere?

Olivia Rodrigo’s new film Driving Home 2 U, directed by Stacey Lee, premieres on Disney+ on March 25, 2022.

How to Watch Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U Online

To stream Driving Home 2 U, fans will need to head over to Disney+ to watch the new documentary when it premieres on the streaming service. Disney+ is the only streaming platform that you can watch the Olivia Rodrigo movie, so you’ll need to sign up for a subscription to the streaming platform if you want to watch the film on demand in time for its premiere.

Disney+ offers two packages, including a monthly plan for $7.99 per month, or $79.99 for an annual plan. Disney+ doesn’t currently offer a free trial, so you’ll have to pay for a subscription to watch Driving Home 2 U. But luckily, we found a streaming hack that gets you six months of Disney+ for free. Read on for how to get the streaming service and watch Driving Home 2 U for free.

If you want more streaming for your money, Disney+ offers a bundle option that gives you a Hulu and ESPN+ subscription for $13.99 per month. The bundle cost saves you money in the long run, so you’re not paying the individual subscriptions for each service.

How to Watch Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U for Free on Disney+

If you don’t want to pay the monthly $7.99 subscription cost for a Disney+ package, you might be able to watch Driving Home 2 U for free online as long as you have a qualifying Verizon Unlimited plan. At press time, you can get the popular Disney+ Bundle, which includes access to both Hulu and ESPN+, for free for six months through Verizon.

The company’s “Disney+ On Us” package means you won’t get charged for half the year, and if you decide to keep the plan, you’ll just pay the standard $7.99 monthly rate for Disney+ after your trial period ends.