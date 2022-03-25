How to Watch Maren Morris’ ‘Humble Quest’ Concert Livestream Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Maren Morris might not officially kick off her tour until June, but the country star will perform a live show in New York City this weekend in support of her latest album, Humble Quest. Recorded from the Sony Hall, fans can stream the concert live on Prime Video and on Twitch on March 26.

The livestream show comes on the heels of Morris’ third album, now available to stream and purchase online, which was released on March 25. The new album features 11 tracks, including the lead single “Circles Around This Town,” “Background Music,” and “Nervous.”

“It was a real patchwork quilt,” Morris told Rolling Stone‘s Jon Freeman about making her new album. “We made it happen over a long period of time in different cities.” That included recording sessions all over the country, from songwriter and producer Greg Kurstin’s studio in Hawaii to Sheryl Crow’s in Nashville, TN.

Fans will have to wait to see which records make Morris’ set list, but ahead of the show, here’s how you can reserve your virtual seat for her livestream concert online (including how to watch it for free).

How to Watch Maren Morris: Live From New York Online

Maren Morris fans who want to watch the New York show can stream it live online on both Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, or online on Prime Video. The livestream show starts at 5:55 p.m. PDT / 8:55 p.m. ET on March 26, 2022.

How to Watch Maren Morris’ Livestream Concert Free

If you’re wondering how to get into the virtual event, we have some good news: According to Amazon, everyone can watch the Maren Morris concert livestream for free, and you don’t even need to have a Prime subscription to stream it.

You can watch the livestream on Twitch and Prime Video for free on Saturday night, but if you miss the live performance, you’re not out of luck just yet.

Fans can still catch the Maren Morris: Live From New York show on Prime Video on-demand, though you’ll need a Prime subscription to watch it. If you don’t already have Prime, you can take advantage of Amazon’s 30-day free trial, then pay $14.99 per month, or $139 per year (which is a better value than paying a monthly subscription cost).

How to Get Maren Morris Concert Tickets

Earlier in March, Morris announced her 2022 North American tour dates, which include stops at the Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks Amphitheater, and Radio City Music Hall. Fans can score tickets online now ahead of the tour dates. Artists including Brent Cobb, Ruston Kelly, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby, the Lone Bellow, and Brittney Spencer, will also join Morris on tour through the summer and fall.

Morris is also set to play the first day of the Stagecoach country music festival on April 29 in Indio, CA, as well as the Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, AL in May.