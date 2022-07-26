From J-Hope to Metallica, Here’s How to Watch the Lollapalooza Livestream Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When J-Hope, Metallica, and Kygo headline Lollapalooza this weekend, fans don’t have to be actually at Grant Park to see their sets live. This year, those who didn’t get passes to the festival can stream some of the biggest acts of the festival right from home thanks to Hulu’s four-day livestream. Here’s what you need to know about watching the Lollapalooza livestream for free online, and when you can watch each specific headliner’s set.

When Is Lollapalooza 2022?

Lollapalooza falls on Thursday, July 28, 2022, and ends on Sunday, July 31, 2022. You can see the full Lollapalooza schedule and lineup online now, which includes sets from Dua Lipa, Tinashe, Cordae, Still Woozy, Tove Lo, Hinds, J. Cole, Dashboard Confessional, Idles, Denzel Curry, Banks, J-Hope, Green Day, and a slew of other artists. Lollapalooza tickets are still available on sites like Vivid Seats, StubHub, and Ticketmaster.

Can You Stream Lollapalooza Online?

Yes, you can watch Lollapalooza online exclusively with a Hulu plan this week. Though nearly 170 artists will make their way to Grant Park for the annual music fest, fans will only be able to watch a select group of the acts on the streamer this weekend. The good news: Hulu has a 30-day free trial offer right now that will let you livestream J-Hope, Metallica and more for free online.

Hulu says it will broadcast the Lollapalooza livestream across two different channels from Friday to Sunday, with one livestream feed set for the opening day of the festival on Thursday.

You can check the full Lollapalooza livestream schedule on Hulu, and read on for more about how to stream it all for free.

How to Watch the Lollapalooza Livestream for Free

The Lollapalooza livestream starts on Hulu on Thursday, July 28, and it wraps up on Sunday, July 31. Get Hulu’s 30-day free trial here with no commitment. And once your trial ends, you can pay $6.99/month for the base plan, or $12.99/month for Hulu (No Ads). Or you can cancel without any fees.

Can You Watch the Lollapalooza Headliners Online?

The short answer is that you can watch some of the Lolla headliners for this year’s fest online. From Metallica to J-Hope, here’s how and when to catch your favorites each day on Hulu.

How to Watch Metallica on the Lollapalooza Livestream

Metallica kicks off the festival livestream’s first headlining set of the week on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. PST / 11:15 p.m. EST. Watch Metallica at Lollapalooza here.

How to Watch Don Toliver on the Lollapalooza Livestream

Want to watch Don Toliver’s Lollapalooza performance? Stream it for free on Hulu on Friday, July 29 at 5:45 p.m. PST / 8:45 p.m. EST.

How to Watch Machine Gun Kelly on the Lollapalooza Livestream

You can stream Machine Gun Kelly’s Lollapalooza set on Hulu at 6:30 p.m. PST / 9:30 p.m. PST on Friday, July 29, 2022. Watch it here for free.

How to Watch Wallows on the Lollapalooza Livestream

Fans of Wallows can tune into Hulu at 6 p.m. PST / 9 p.m. EST to watch the band’s Saturday evening set. Watch it on Hulu here.

How to Watch Kygo on the Lollapalooza Livestream

Kygo’s Lollapalooza set airs on the stream at 8 p.m. PST / 11 p.m. EST on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Watch it on Hulu for free here.

How to Watch Porno for Pyros on the Lollapalooza Livestream

Porno for Pyros will perform on the Lolla stream at 4:45 p.m. PST / 7:45 p.m. PST on Sunday, July 31. Watch the set free on Hulu here.

How to Watch J-Hope Lollapalooza Livestream Online Free

Fans don’t have to be in Chicago to experience J-Hope’s headlining Sunday set. Hulu says you can watch J-Hope’s Lollapalooza performance at 7 p.m. PST / 10 p.m. EST on the streaming service. Watch J-Hope perform at Lollapalooza on Hulu for free here.