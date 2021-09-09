Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“Let me set the scene,” Kacey Musgraves sings on the lead single from her newest album, Star-Crossed, which finally arrives this week, nearly three years after 2018’s critically-acclaimed Golden Hour. “Two lovers ripped right at the seams / They woke up from the perfect dream / And then the darkness came.”

The title track also happens to be the first thing we hear in the trailer for the album’s cinematic companion, Star-Crossed: The Film, which fans can stream this week online on Paramount+.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the full-length, Bardia Zeinali-directed project, as well as how to get tickets to Musgraves’ upcoming tour dates.

When Is Star-Crossed: The Film Available?

Star-Crossed: The Film will be available to stream on Paramount+ starting September 10th, which is the same day you can purchase Musgraves’ new LP.

How to Watch Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed: The Film Online for Free

Paramount+ is the only place you can watch the Star-Crossed movie right now. The good news is that you can stream it right away with your Paramount+ subscription, or for free if you haven’t signed up for the service yet.

If you haven’t joined Paramount+ yet, the new streaming service offers a 7-day free trial for new customers, which means you can sign up with a new account and start watching Star-Crossed for free online the same day. After your first week, Paramount+ costs $4.99 a month for its base plan.

Paramount+ is one of the only streamers that comes with a free trial. The Essential plan — the service’s cheapest monthly option — starts at $4.99 per month after your week-long trial period, and you can always cancel your plan at any point during your free trial before you’re charged the monthly rate.

Once you’re set up with a Paramount+ account, you can stream Star-Crossed on your smart TV and with your Apple TV, Fire TV Stick and Roku devices.

Note: the standard monthly Essential plan does include ads, but if you want a mostly ad-free experience, you can pay $9.99 for Paramount+’s Premium package, which also includes a free 7-day trial to start.

If you’re planning to keep your Paramount+ account for the long haul, you’ll save 16 percent with an annual membership. Both the Essential and Premium plans are eligible for one-week free trials. After your trial, the Essential package costs $49.99 per year ($4.17 a month), and the Premium package costs $99.99 per year (or only $8.33 a month).

Each plan includes access to stream Kacey Musgraves’ Star-Crossed for free online, plus access to CBS content, as well as NFL games and live news.

Star-Crossed: The Film Cast, Runtime

In addition to teaming up with Zeinali and Oscar-nominated cinematographer Matthew Libatique, Musgraves also recruited an all-star cast of actors, artists and celebrities for Star-Crossed. According to Paramount+, Emmy winner Eugene Levy, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Symone, comedian Megan Stalter, Princess Nokia and You‘s Victoria Pedretti all make appearances throughout the 50-minute film.

Star-Crossed: The Film isn’t the first time Musgraves has released a project on a streaming service over the last couple years. In 2019, she premiered The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show variety special on Amazon Prime Video, which also starred Camila Cabello, Leon Bridges, Lana Del Rey and James Corden. (You can sign up for a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here to watch it.)

How to Get Kacey Musgraves Tour Tickets

Starting in 2022, Musgraves, who’s also set to perform at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, will head out on tour in support of Star-Crossed with the Star-Crossed: Unveiled tour. The tour kicks off at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, MN, on January 19th, with dates scheduled at Madison Square Garden, the Staples Center and Barcelona’s Primavera Sound 2022 festival, among others. You can check for tickets near you on Vivid Seats, though you might want to act quickly before they sell out.

