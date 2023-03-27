How to Watch the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Live Stream the Show Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards are taking place live tonight and there are a couple of ways to stream the show and performances online for free.

This year’s show airs live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles at 8 pm ET/PT on FOX. If you have a basic cable package, you’ll be able to watch the iHeartRadio Awards on TV through your local FOX affiliate.

How to Watch iHeartRadio Awards Online Free

Don’t have cable? You can watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards online free through DIRECTV STREAM. The live streaming service offers a five-day free trial with access to 75+ TV channels, including FOX.

Use your free trial to stream the iHeartRadio Awards on FOX for free. Continue on with one of DIRECT STREAM’s monthly subscriptions after your free trial is over, or cancel before your five days are up without being charged.

Another way to stream the iHeartRadio Music Awards online free? Stream it on fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to watch the show on FOX without cable.

Get the fuboTV free trial here and have instant access to watch the iHeartRadio Awards show free.

2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Host, Performers List

This year’s iHeartRadio Awards ceremony is hosted by Lenny Kravitz, with live performances from Kelly Clarkson (coinciding with her new album and residency announcement), Coldplay, country star Cody Johnson, Latto, Muni Long, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, and Pink, who who will receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Icon Award.

Though she’s in the midst of her big “Eras Tour,” Taylor Swift is expected to appear at the iHeartRadio Awards to pick up the 2023 Innovator Award. The special award is given to artists who have “proven themselves to have impacted global pop culture throughout their career.”

Harry Styles, Lizzo and Swift lead this year’s nominations, with eight nods each. Other nominees include Drake, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, SZA, The Weeknd, Kim Petras and Rihanna, who is up for “Best Fan Army” and “Best Lyrics” for her song, “Lift Me Up.”

