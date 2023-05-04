‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All’ Lands On Disney+ — Here’s How to Watch the New Docuseries Online

Just days before Ed Sheeran releases his new studio album, –, a.k.a, Subtract, fans can now stream the Grammy winner and Rolling Stone cover star’s new documentary series, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All, on Disney+.

Now streaming online, the special features four episodes, titled “Love,” “Loss,” “Focus,” and finally “Balance,” and includes behind-the-scenes footage of Sheeran performing on stage, writing and recording music, and interviews with friends and family.

The docuseries digs deep into Sheeran’s personal life as well, including the loss of his late best friend and music entrepreneur, Jamal Edwards. “I’ve always been very guarded in my personal and private life; the only documentary I’ve ever made has been one that focused on my songwriting,” Sheeran shared in a statement for the documentary announcement, adding that “it felt like the right time to open the door and let people in. I hope people enjoy it.”

“In this docuseries, we’re going to reveal a side of Ed Sheeran that fans have never seen before,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement.

Ready to see for yourself? Here’s how to watch Sheeran’s new doc series online, and how you can stream it for free.

When Does Ed Sheeran’s The Sum of It All Documentary Premiere?

All four episodes of Sheeran’s new special premiere on Disney+ May 3, 2023. The only way to watch them is with a Disney+ subscription.

Can You Watch Ed Sheeran’s Docuseries for Free Online?

You’ll need a Disney+ subscription to stream the new Ed Sheeran docuseries on Disney+. A Basic subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month, while a Premium (no ads) subscription runs you $10.99 per month. If you want to save up to 16% throughout the year, we recommend going with the annual Disney+ Premium plan, which costs $109.99 for the entire year.

Buy Disney+ Subscription at $7.99/month

Another way you can save on your streaming service subscriptions and still catch the new docuseries? Go with one of the Disney+ bundle packages, which include Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month — up to 49% savings instead of paying for each individual streamer separately.

On its own, Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial through its website, but Verizon customers with eligible Unlimited plans can get the streamer for free to watch Sheeran’s new Sum of It All documentary series with Verizon’s Disney+ on Us package. The Verizon deal gets you six months of Disney+ Premium for free. After that, you’ll pay the monthly subscription cost of $10.99.

As for streaming Sheeran’s new album, fans can listen to the new LP when it lands on all major streaming services Friday, May 5.

“I had been working on Subtract for a decade, trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be,” Sheeran wrote of the project earlier this spring. “Then at the start of 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art.”