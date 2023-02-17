‘J-Hope in the Box’ Is Now Streaming: How to Watch the BTS Star’s Disney+ Documentary Online
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.
Nearly seven months since the release of Jack in the Box, BTS fans will finally get to go behind-the-scenes of J-Hope’s debut solo album in a new documentary, J-Hope in the Box, streaming on Disney+ and Weverse on Feb. 17.
Buy Disney+ Subscription $6.99/month for 3 Months
If you want to stream J-Hope’s new documentary at home, you can watch it with a Disney+ subscription. Disney+ is currently running a promotion on its Basic package that lets you start streaming for $6.99/month for your first three months, or $9.99/month for the Hulu + Disney+ bundle.
You can also watch the doc with the Disney+ bundle with Hulu and ESPN+, which costs $12.99/month.
Buy Disney+ Bundle at $12.99/month
Want to stream J-Hope in the Box online free? While Disney+ doesn’t offer a free streaming trial like other sites, you can get Disney+ for free if you’re a Verizon subscriber. Verizon’s “Disney+ On Us” deal gets you six months of free streaming if you’re signed up for a Verizon phone, internet or cable plan.
Buy Verizon Disney+ On Us Free Offer
Trending
Announced in January, the trailer for the HYBE-produced J-Hope in the Box shows the BTS star (and one of Rolling Stone’s Most Stylish Musicians of 2023) recording music in the studio, and gives a glimpse into the moments leading up to J-Hope’s historic headlining performance at Lollapalooza last summer.
“Jack in the Box is brief — its 10 tracks clock in at around 22 minutes — but potent, with J-Hope’s musical curiosity and dexterity on the mic helping create an immersive world that showcases the inner life of someone who’s in a lot of photographs, but who may not always feel fully seen,” Maura Johnson wrote of the BTS star’s first solo album in our Rolling Stone review.
Last July, J-Hope revealed more details about his first solo project in an interview at the time of its release. “It’s half nervousness, half excitement,” J-Hope previously told Rolling Stone.
“Since I’m the first one to go solo, I feel a sense of responsibility and there’s definitely some pressure as well,” he said. “Jack in the Box is filled only with things I personally wanted to do, almost to the point where I worry to myself, ‘Did I focus too much on solely what I wanted to do?’ I think that’s where the half nervousness comes from. This album is really meaningful to me, and mostly, I feel proud and excited it’s coming out.”
Buy Disney+ Subscription $6.99
J-Hope in the Box is now streaming on Disney+.