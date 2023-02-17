‘J-Hope in the Box’ Is Now Streaming: How to Watch the BTS Star’s Disney+ Documentary Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Nearly seven months since the release of Jack in the Box, BTS fans will finally get to go behind-the-scenes of J-Hope’s debut solo album in a new documentary, J-Hope in the Box, streaming on Disney+ and Weverse on Feb. 17.

If you want to stream J-Hope’s new documentary at home, you can watch it with a Disney+ subscription. Disney+ is currently running a promotion on its Basic package that lets you start streaming for $6.99/month for your first three months, or $9.99/month for the Hulu + Disney+ bundle.

You can also watch the doc with the Disney+ bundle with Hulu and ESPN+, which costs $12.99/month.

Want to stream J-Hope in the Box online free? While Disney+ doesn’t offer a free streaming trial like other sites, you can get Disney+ for free if you’re a Verizon subscriber. Verizon’s “Disney+ On Us” deal gets you six months of free streaming if you’re signed up for a Verizon phone, internet or cable plan.

Announced in January, the trailer for the HYBE-produced J-Hope in the Box shows the BTS star (and one of Rolling Stone’s Most Stylish Musicians of 2023) recording music in the studio, and gives a glimpse into the moments leading up to J-Hope’s historic headlining performance at Lollapalooza last summer.

“Jack in the Box is brief — its 10 tracks clock in at around 22 minutes — but potent, with J-Hope’s musical curiosity and dexterity on the mic helping create an immersive world that showcases the inner life of someone who’s in a lot of photographs, but who may not always feel fully seen,” Maura Johnson wrote of the BTS star’s first solo album in our Rolling Stone review.

Grab some chicken noodle soup with a soda on the side!#jhope IN THE BOX, a documentary special, is streaming February 17 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/W8P4UyJSFj — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) February 3, 2023

Last July, J-Hope revealed more details about his first solo project in an interview at the time of its release. “It’s half nervousness, half excitement,” J-Hope previously told Rolling Stone.

“Since I’m the first one to go solo, I feel a sense of responsibility and there’s definitely some pressure as well,” he said. “Jack in the Box is filled only with things I personally wanted to do, almost to the point where I worry to myself, ‘Did I focus too much on solely what I wanted to do?’ I think that’s where the half nervousness comes from. This album is really meaningful to me, and mostly, I feel proud and excited it’s coming out.”

J-Hope in the Box is now streaming on Disney+.