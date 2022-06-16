Bonnaroo 2022 Livestream: How to Watch the Music Festival Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

When Flume, J. Cole, and Japanese Breakfast walk on stage at Bonnaroo this weekend, fans won’t have to be on the ground at the Farm in Manchester, Tennessee, to see their sets for this year’s music festival. Those who didn’t score tickets to Bonnaroo 2022 can stream some of the performances online for free on Hulu.

After the 2021 festival dates got cancelled due to flooding, Bonnaroo makes its return for four days of live tunes from June 16 through June 19, with headliners including Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Tool, and the Chicks.

So whether you’re considering getting last-minute passes, or want to see the Bonnaroo livestream schedule, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Bonnaroo.

When Is Bonnaroo 2022?

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022 starts Thursday, June 16 and wraps up on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Manchester, Tennessee.

How to Get Last-Minute Bonnaroo Tickets

Even though general passes for Bonnaroo went on sale months ago, live music fans can still score tickets online. Verified ticket resellers, including StubHub, Vivid Seats, and Ticketmaster all have Bonnaroo tickets available to buy right now. Rolling Stone readers who buy tickets through Vivid Seats can use the promo code RS15 at checkout to take $15 off orders of $125 or more.

How to Stream Bonnaroo Online for Free

Like Coachella, Stagecoach, and Lollapalooza, more music festivals are making it easier for fans to watch their favorite artists and bands online by hosting some of the sets on services like YouTube and Hulu.

If you want to watch Bonnaroo’s livestream free online, you’ll need a Hulu subscription. Hulu subscribers with both the service’s ad-supported base plan and its ad-free package can stream Bonnaroo online free.

Dont have Hulu? The site offers a 30-day free trial for new customers on both of its standard packages, so you can use it to watch Bonnaroo performances online free.

Bonnaroo Livestream Schedule, Set Times, and Headliners

Even though Bonnaroo will livestream all four days of the festival, only certain artists will appear on the stream. Gryffin will kick off the fest’s first livestream headlining set. On Friday, fans of headliners J. Cole and Illenium can watch the stream at home. Saturday’s livestream headliners include 21 Savage and Flume, with Machine Gun Kelly and Roddy Ricch appearing on the stream for Sunday.

Bonnaroo announced the full livestream lineup on Thursday, which includes most of the headlining acts, as well as Disclosure, Lord Huron, the War on Drugs, Bleachers, Japanese Breakfast, Tove Lo, Arlo Parks, Billy Strings, Slowthai, Ashe, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Herbie Hancock, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, plus more must-see artists, which you can see below.

The Bonnaroo livestream on Hulu starts at 4 p.m. EST on Thursday and runs through the weekend. The livestream will include one channel on Thursday, and two channel feeds for the remainder of the music fest. You can check the complete Bonnaroo livestream schedule on Hulu here.

Bonnaroo Livestream Headliners (Thursday)

Gryffin: 12:45 p.m. EST

Goth Babe: 1:50 a.m. EST

Bonnaroo Livestream Headliners (Friday)

J. Cole: 12:05 a.m. EST

Illenium: 1:50 a.m. EST

Bonnaroo Livestream Headliners (Saturday)

21 Savage: 7:55 p.m. EST

Flume: 1:30 a.m. EST

Bonnaroo Livestream Headliners (Sunday)

Machine Gun Kelly: 8:30 p.m. EST

Roddy Ricch: 9:30 p.m. EST