American Music Awards Live Stream: How to Watch the 2021 AMAs Online for Free

The American Music Awards, one of the biggest awards shows of the year, is here.

This year’s event will be hosted by Cardi B, a five-time AMA winner herself, in front of a live audience in Los Angeles. Part of what makes the AMAs special is that fans can vote on who they think should win. This is also the first year that fans can cast a daily vote via TikTok.

After a slate of virtual award shows last year, the 2021 AMAs are open to in-person attendance. If you want to watch the American Music Awards in person, you can find tickets online here.

If you’re unable to attend the show in person, don’t worry, there are still a bunch of ways to watch the AMAs live. We’ve found the best ways to watch the 2021 AMAs live for free, so you can focus on enjoying the show.

When Are the AMAs?

The 2021 American Music Awards will air live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21 at 8 p.m ET.

How to Watch the 2021 AMAs on TV

The 2021 American Music Awards are being broadcast on ABC, which means you’ll be able to watch them live without an internet connection by using an HDTV antenna. This type of antenna allows you to watch live TV from broadcast channels like ABC, CBS, and NBC without paying any fee. The picture quality you get will vary based on your location, but the antenna we recommend can catch a signal from up to 100 miles away.

If you have a basic cable package, you’ll be able to watch the AMAs on TV through your local ABC affiliate.

How to Watch the 2021 AMAs Online for Free

If you’ve cut the cord, you’ll still be able to watch the American Music Awards live by streaming it using Vidgo, fuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV. All of these services offer free trials, which will allow you to watch the AMAs for free online and stream performances from BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and more free without cable.

1. Stream the AMAs on Hulu

Hulu offers a free way to catch the American Music Awards from home. All you’ll need is to sign-up for a free trial to the streamer’s Hulu + Live TV plan. Hulu offers a 7-day free trial for Hulu + Live TV that you can use to watch the AMAs online free. It costs $64.99 per month after your trial period ends.

2. Stream the AMAs on fuboTV

Looking for another free way to stream the AMAs online? You can watch the 2021 American Music Awards free on fuboTV. Test out the streaming service with a 7-day free trial; it’s only $4.99 or $9.99 each month after that for its Essential and Premium plans, respectively.

3. Stream the AMAs on Vidgo

Vidgo is one of the newer live TV streaming services but also one of the best. Use their free trial to watch the American Music Awards online free, then stick around to get 95+ channels that you can access from your phone, laptop or TV.

Vidgo offers a 7-day free trial here for you to test out the service; you can choose to continue on at $55 a month after that, or cancel anytime.

Who Is Performing at the 2021 AMAs?

The AMA’s roster of high-profile performers continues to grow by the day. This year’s list of performers includes Tyler, the Creator, Diplo, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, BTS, Carrie Underwood, New Kids On The Block, Olivia Rodrigo, Walker Hayes, Micky Guyton, and Zoe Wees.

BTS is set to perform twice: once with Coldplay, on their new duet “My Universe,” and once with Megan Thee Stallion, for the remix to the group’s hit song, “Butter.”

Want to watch BTS’ performance at the AMAs? You can find a live stream of BTS at the American Music Awards online using this Hulu + Live TV trial, or one of the other free trials listed up top.

2021 AMA Nominees

Olivia Rodrigo leads this year’s AMA nominees, with seven total nominations. The Weeknd earned six nominations, while Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, and GIVĒON are up for four awards.

You can see a full list of the 2021 nominations here, and vote for your favorites once per day.

