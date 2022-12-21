fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
'Thee Holiday Party of the Season'

How to Watch Alicia Keys’ Holiday Masquerade Ball Concert on Apple Music Live

The Grammy winner's United Palace show in New York airs on Apple Music and TikTok on Wednesday, Dec. 21, and includes special guests from Jon Batiste to JVKE
Courtesy Apple Music

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Christmas time is officially here, and Alicia Keys is set to celebrate the holiday season with a special livestream concert to perform songs from her first Christmas album, Santa Baby, familiar classics, and medleys recorded live from New York City’s United Palace. Dubbed the “Holiday Masquerade Ball,” the 15-time Grammy winner’s performance marks the final show of Apple Music Live‘s concert series of the year and promises plenty of “glitter and glamour.”

Even if you didn’t get a chance to attend the Holiday Masquerade Ball yourself, fans can watch Keys’ Apple Music Live concert on Wednesday, Dec. 21 for free on Apple Music. (New Apple Music users can watch the livestream with a 30-day free trial before paying $10.99/month for a subscription.)

Buy Apple Music Subscription $10.99/month

“This is THEE holiday party of the season,” says Keys in a statement. “I’m grateful to Apple Music and TikTok for helping me create a magic moment to showcase my first holiday album, in such a special way, for everyone around the world.”

Courtesy Apple Music

According to a release, the Holiday Masquerade Ball also features appearances by a few special guests, including “Golden Hour” singer-songwriter JVKE. Oscar winner Jon Batiste will also perform a medley of covers alongside Keys during the livestream, including Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song” and Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good.”

Alicia Keys is a global icon who never fails to deliver an unforgettable live show. We’re excited to welcome her to the Apple Music Live stage to kick off the holiday season and celebrate an incredible year in music,” Ebro Darden, Apple Music’s global editorial head of hip hop and R&B, said in a release.

Courtesy Apple Music

Leading up to the Apple Music livestream, Keys performed the title track from Santa Baby, complete with the “You Don’t Know My Name”-inspired intro, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Editor’s picks

The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time

All 229 of Taylor Swift's Songs, Ranked

The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time

The 100 Best Albums of 2022

“I’ve always talked about it, people have said, ‘Alicia, you need to do a Christmas album, it’d be so cool,” Keys told Colbert in an interview, when asked about why she wanted to release a Christmas album.

Trending

Keys continued, “And I just figured like, ‘Oh yeah, I’ll do it, I’ll get to it.’ And this year it just felt right. Obviously this time of year is so special. All the greats that have their songs that create our memories — I want to be a part of that list. I want to be a part of something that creates memories for people. And this album is so good. You can play it while you’re making dinner, while you’re sitting by the fire, while you’re hanging out with your kids. You can play it any moment, and it just feels good and I love it.”

Buy Alicia Keys ‘Santa Baby’ LP $29.98

Keys’ livestream show, meantime, airs simultaneously on Apple Music and Apple Music’s TikTok at 7 p.m. PST. Fans can now stream the 11-track Santa Baby, including the single “December Back 2 June,” with an Apple Music subscription, or purchase the LP on CD or vinyl online.

Santa Baby isn’t the only new music Keys delivered this year. After embarking on a massive world tour earlier this summer, she released the deluxe edition of her critically acclaimed eighth studio album, 2021’s Keys, which Rolling Stone called “her most ambitious to date, going from torch ballads to dance tracks and spanning decades with ease.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

The Worst Films of 2022

Henry Cavill's Next Play: Warhammer 40,000 Series for Amazon

Elizabeth Hurley Left Little to the Imagination While Frolicking Around in This Tiny Blue Bikini

Billionaire Collector Ken Griffin Quietly Moves His Masterpieces from the Art Institute of Chicago to Florida

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad